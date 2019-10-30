The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team took to the road to play the Brookings Bobcats in Brookings on Tuesday. The Govs were looking to end to end a five game losing streak.
The Govs won the game 3-1. The Bobcats took the first set 25-13, while the Govs took the next three sets 25-19, 25-21 and 25-21.
The Bobcats were led by senior outside hitter Regan Wiesback, who had 17 digs, nine kills, three blocks and two aces. Sophomore outside hitter Kat Charging had 12 kills while junior setter/right side hitter Brittany Birgen had 36 assists.
The Govs were led by senior right side hitter Addy Smith, who had 14 kills. Senior middle hitter Emry Heiss had nine kills, while senior outside hitter Kodi Severyn had five service aces. Junior setter Miah Kienholz had 33 assists, 25 digs and three service aces.
The no. 13 ranked Bobcats (8-17) will play two games next week. They will host the no. 9 ranked Harrisburg Tigers (13-8) in Brookings on Monday. The Bobcats will head on the road to play the no. 5 ranked Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (16-8) in Sioux Falls on Thursday. Varsity games for both matchups will start at 7 p.m. CT.
The no. 11 ranked Governors (7-11) will also play two games next week. They will play the no. 15 ranked Mitchell Kernels (4-20) in Mitchell on Tuesday. The Governors will host the no. 3 ranked Huron Tigers (15-6) in Pierre on Thursday. Varsity games for both matchups will start at 7 p.m. CT. The varsity match against the Tigers will be streamed on the GoGovsLive YouTube page and on sportsticketlive.tv.
