The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling teams competed in the first day of the State Wrestling Championships at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on Thursday.
In the Class A team standings, the Govs are in fourth place with a team score of 58 points. Rapid City Stevens is in third with 67.5 team points, while Rapid City Central is in fifth place with 47 team points. Watertown is in first place with 68.5 team points, while Brandon Valley is in second place with 68 team points.
In the Class B team standings, the Buffs are in 25th place with six team points. The Canton C-Hawks are in first place with 85.5 team points, while the Winner Area Warriors are in second place with 66 team points.
Stanley County wrestlers have won two matches thus far. Freshman Chase Hanson defeated Parker’s Andrew Even by an 8-3 decision. Junior Dylan Endres defeated Burke/Gregory’s Rhoss Oliver by pinfall in 2:40.
Pierre wrestlers have won 13 matches thus far. Sophomore Blake Judson, junior Tyson Johnson, senior Jack Van Camp, and juniors Regan Bollweg and Preston Taylor have each won two matches. They are still in the championship side of their brackets.
In the dual competition, the Govs defeated the Dell Rapids Quarriers 55-20. Junior Regan Bollweg clinched the victory for the Govs after defeating Sam Cavigielli by pinfall in 20 seconds in a 195 pound match.
All of the Pierre and Stanley County wrestlers will see action on the second day of the State Wrestling Tournament. The Govs will also look to avenge some demons when they take on the Watertown Arrows in the dual semifinals. The Arrows defeated the Govs 34-27 on Valentine’s Day at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The individual portion of competition will start at 9 a.m. CT. The dual portion of competition will start at 5 p.m. CT.
