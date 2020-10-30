The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team entered the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Class 11AA quarterfinal game against the Mitchell Kernels at Hollister Field in Pierre down by a score of 13-6. Twelve minutes and 42 points later, they were victorious, and on the winning end of a 34-27 hard-fought contest.
The first three quarters saw plenty of classic smash mouth football. The Kernels, who had scored first in the first game between the two teams a couple of weeks prior, scored first once again when running back Parker Phillips scored on a 35 yard touchdown run early in the game. The Govs took awhile to respond. They finally got on the board midway into the second quarter when running back Maguire Raske scored from six yards out. Kicker Carsten Miller’s point-after attempt was blocked, and the Govs went into halftime down 7-6.
Govs coach Steve Steele told the Capital Journal that he told the team that they still had one more half to play.
“It was essentially even,” Steele said. “You score and go for two, and you can make up that one point. We just said that we’ve gotta get out there and win one more half of football.”
The Kernels added to their lead in the third quarter when running back Josh Grosdidier ran through the Govs defense for an 84-yard touchdown run. Like their counterparts, the Kernels had a point-after attempt blocked, which made the score 13-6.
The fourth quarter Govs score after Govs score answered right back immediately after by the Kernels. The Govs got the defensive stop that they needed in the middle of the fourth quarter. Sophomore quarterback Lincoln Kienholz connected with tight end Aaron Booth for Booth’s second touchdown of the quarter to put the Govs up 34-27. Kienholz, who plays both sides of the ball, clinched the game by intercepting a Tucker Vilhauer pass with two minutes to go.
Kienholz told the Capital Journal that he has a lot of trust in his receivers.
“It doesn’t have to be one single guy; it can be all of them,” Kienholz said. “On a 50/50 ball like those that I threw to Booth, I’ll trust my receivers every single time.”
Booth only caught two passes during the game, but both went for touchdowns. Always one to keep things light, Booth thanked a certain karate master after the game.
“You know, Mr. Miyagi, he got me through this,” Booth said in making The Karate Kid reference. “He always taught me to remember to breathe, and that’s all I did on the sideline.”
Booth told the Capital Journal that the game winning touchdown catch was quite the moment for him.
“It was probably the hypest moment of my life,” Booth said. “Everybody on the sideline was cheering, and everybody on the field was cheering. It was amazing. I thought in my head that I gotta hit the Griddy, and that’s what I did on that second one. I thought if it comes to me that I’ve got to catch the ball. That’s what playmakers do.”
The Govs were led by Kienholz, who had 75 rushing yards on 15 attempts and one rushing touchdown. Kienholz also completed 15 of his 19 passes for 172 passing yards and three touchdowns. All four of Kienholz’ touchdowns came in the fourth quarter. Senior running back Maguire Raske had 133 rushing yards on 26 attempts, as well as three catches for 67 receiving yards. Sophomore wide receiver Jack Merkwan had four catches for 72 yards. Senior tight end Regan Bollweg had four catches for 81 receiving yards and a touchdown. Bollweg’s touchdown broke the school record for career touchdowns set by Jack Maher in 2018.
The Kernels were led by senior running back Parker Phillips, who had three touchdowns of different varieties, including a rushing, receiving and kickoff return touchdown. Junior running back Josh Grosdidier had 102 rushing yards on nine attempts and a touchdown. Junior quarterback Tucker Vilhauer completed seven of his 14 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown, but the one interception was a crucial one.
The Kernels end the season with a 3-7 record and seven straight losses. The Govs improve to 7-2. They will take on a familiar foe in the No. 2 ranked Yankton Bucks at Crane-Youngworth Field in Aberdeen in the Class 11AA Semifinals next Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Bucks defeated the Govs 52-29 in Yankton on Sept. 11. If the Govs win, they will clinch their fourth straight trip to the Class 11AA State Championship Football Game.
Steele said the Govs are excited for the challenge.
“We want to go down there and prove that we can beat them,” Steele said. “They got the best of us the first time. It’s one of those exciting times because another trip to the Dome is on the line.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.