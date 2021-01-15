The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team hosted the Douglas Patriots in a Class AA matchup on Thursday night. The Govs came away with a 69-53 victory.
The Govs jumped out to a 19-10 lead after the first quarter, but the Patriots clawed back to take a 29-28 lead at halftime. The Govs came out in the second half on fire, as they outscored the Patriots 19-4 in the fourth quarter. The Patriots put up 20 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough, as the Govs scored 22 of their own points.
The Govs overcame a rough night from behind the arc for the victory. They made just one of 18 attempts from three, while the Patriots made seven of 28 shots. Free throws, rebounding and steals proved to be crucial. The Govs outrebounded the Patriots 59-38, including 29-13 on the offensive end. They had 15 steals to just one steal for the Patriots. The Patriots made six of 14 free throw shots, while the Govs made 18 of 27 attempts.
Sophomore forward Jackson Edman, who had 20 points and 22 rebounds. Junior guard Matthew Hanson had 14 points and 12 rebounds, while sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz had 11 points and seven assists. Senior center James Mikkonen added 10 points.
Junior guard Conner Sauvage led the Patriots with 15 points, while senior guard Kyle Shields added 13 points. Junior guard Kolin Ray added nine points.
The no. 13 ranked Patriots (3-5) will next see action against the no. 8 ranked Rapid City Stevens Raiders (4-4) in Rapid City on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. The Govs, now ranked no. 14, will play the Patriots once again on Friday, this time in Box Elder. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.