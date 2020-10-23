The annual tradition of the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors playing in a Mud Bowl type game continued on Thursday night, when they hosted the Douglas Patriots at Hollister Field in Pierre.
The Patriots got on the board first when quarterback David Severson ran the ball in from 33 yards out. The Govs didn’t answer back until there were a little over three minutes left in the second quarter. Senior running back Maguire Raske scored on a ten yard run, but the point-after kick was no good. Not to be deterred, the Govs added a second Raske touchdown with 18 seconds left to give themselves the lead. Raske added a two-point conversion run to give the Govs a 14-7 halftime lead.
Raske kept up the Govs’ momentum when he took the second half opening kickoff 85 yards for a score. Late in the third quarter, the Govs added another touchdown, this time on a 61 yard pass from sophomore quarterback Lincoln Kienholz to senior tight end Regan Bollweg. Kienholz ran the ball into the endzone for a score of his own early in the fourth quarter to push the Govs’ lead to 35-7. The Patriots added a final touchdown when Tyler Clark ran the ball in from two yards out. The extra point kick hit the crossbar and was no good, which made the final score 35-13.
The Govs held a slight 249-243 advantage in total yards. Raske had 109 rushing yards on 15 carries. His three touchdowns on Thursday gave him a career total of 55 touchdowns, which is seven short of the school record set by Quincy Christie.
All 243 Patriots yards came on the ground. They were led by Severson, who had 121 rushing yards on 21 carries. Clark had 100 rushing yards on 31 carries.
Govs coach Steve Steele told the Capital Journal that Thursday’s game was a fun one.
“It was an old school football game with the snow and the sloppy weather,” Steele said. “Our grounds crew did a good job of making the playing field playable tonight. That changes the way the game goes. It gets difficult for the players to get a feel for the field. Once we did, we started playing our kind of football game.”
Even though the Govs found themselves down for most of the first half, Steele said the kids kept staying the course.
“Douglas is a massive team,” Steele said. “Their line is very big. They’ve got a huge fullback that is really good. They’re really good at running the ball. We had to realize that we were going to give up some yards and first downs, because they were going to try and chew the clock. We had to score and make the most of our possessions. If we’re not able to get the lead, then that game plan can’t work, so we had to stay the course.”
The Govs end the regular season as the no. 3 seed in Class 11AA. They will host the no. 6 seed Mitchell Kernels (3-6) in an 11AA playoff game at Hollister Field in Pierre on Thursday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Govs defeated the Kernels 48-20 last week. Steele said it will be really nice to host another playoff game.
“It feels really good to not have to travel during those Thursday night games,” Steele said. “It’s tough to beat a team twice. Mitchell’s a really good football team, so we’ll have to look back and leave no stone unturned at this point.”
