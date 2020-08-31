The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team opened up their 2020 season with a road contest against the Sturgis Brown Scoopers in Sturgis on Friday night. The Govs came into the game as the three-time defending Class 11AA State Champions.
The Govs got on the board late in the first quarter when sophomore quarterback Lincoln Kienholz connected with senior Aaron Booth on an 18 yard touchdown pass. The Govs added two scores by senior running back Maguire Raske to bring the Govs’ lead to 21-0 at halftime. The Govs kept up the momentum by getting a safety tackle by Jayce Beastrom and Josh Rowse on the opening Scoopers drive of the second half. Raske added two more touchdowns in the third quarter, pushing the Govs’ lead past the 35-point running clock threshold. Those points were enough for the Govs, who came away with a 37-0 victory.
Raske ended with 114 rushing yards on 19 attempts with four touchdowns. Kienholz completed 15 of his 25 passes for 178 yards. Senior tight end Regan Bollweg had 98 yards on five catches. The Scoopers had negative eight total yards of offense.
Friday’s victory was the 17th straight victory for the Govs, who open the season with a 1-0 record. They will face the West Central Trojans (1-0) at Hollister Field in Pierre on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Trojans defeated the Custer Wildcats 42-19 in their season opener. The Govs defeated the Trojans 46-6 in Hartford last season
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.