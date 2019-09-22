The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team faced the Tea Area Titans in a battle of defending State Champions at Phil Trautner Stadium at Hollister Field on Friday night.
The Govs opened up the game by scoring 21 points in the first quarter. The score was 35-0 in favor of the Govs by halftime. The Titans outscored the Govs in the third quarter to bring the game to a 42-20 score. The Govs eventually put the Titans away with a strong running game in the fourth quarter. They won 52-27.
The Govs had 360 rushing yards on 37 rushing attempts to go along with 197 passing yards. The Titans had 194 rushing yards on 41 rushing attempts to go along with 111 passing yards. The Govs outgained the Titans in total yards (557-305).
The Govs were led by junior running back Maguire Raske, who had 216 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 attempts. Senior quarterback Garrett Stout had 145 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts. He completed 11 of his 19 passes for 197 yards. Stout threw four touchdowns, half of which were to junior tight end Regan Bollweg, who had 63 receiving yards.
The defense was led by senior linebacker River Iverson, who had a team leading 11 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Grey Zable had ten tackles and one sack, while junior defensive lineman Gunnar Gehring had six tackles and 1.5 sacks.
The Govs (4-0) will head on the road to face a struggling Spearfish Spartans team at Lyle Hare Stadium on the campus of Black Hills State University in Spearfish on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
