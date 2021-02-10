James Mikkonen

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team played the Huron Tigers at the Huron Arena on Tuesday in a battle of ESD teams. The Govs came away with a 64-52 win.

The Govs jumped out to a 12-11 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 26-23 at halftime, and 48-35 after three quarters. The Govs held a 20 point lead midway through the fourth quarter, but the Tigers went on a run to end the game.

The game was decided ultimately on two levels: free throws and taking care of the ball. The Tigers made seven of 10 free throws, while the Govs made 19 of 25 free throws. The Govs had five turnovers, while the Govs had 17 turnovers.

Sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz led the Govs with 26 points. Sophomore forward Jackson Edman had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while senior center James Mikkonen had eight points.

Senior forward Derick Siemonsma had 14 points to lead the Tigers. Senior guard Teagan Pfitzer had 11 points, while senior guard Jaren Schley had nine points.

The unranked Tigers (2-13) will next see action against the no. 6 ranked Brandon Valley Lynx (9-5) in Huron on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CT. The no. 12 ranked Govs (6-9) will play the Winner Warriors (14-2) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Warriors are the top ranked team in Region 7A. They are coming in after losing to the White River Tigers on a buzzer-beating three point shot on Tuesday.

