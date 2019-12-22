Gotta find a way to win the close ones.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team played a pair of road games this weekend. They faced the Douglas Patriots in Box Elder on Friday night, and the Spearfish Spartans on Saturday afternoon.
Friday’s game saw the Patriots get out to a 14-11 lead after the first quarter. The Govs outscored the Patriots in the second quarter, but they still trailed 29-28 at halftime. The Patriots extended their lead in the third quarter by outscoring the Govs 17-14, making the game 46-42 going into the fourth quarter. Both teams played evenly in the fourth quarter, but it was the Patriots who came out on top by a 57-53 score.
The Patriots outshot the Govs in all shooting percentage categories. The Govs had more assists and rebounds, but 15 turnovers proved to be crucial to their loss.
The Govs were led by senior center Grey Zabel, who had 17 points, Senior guard Grant Judson had 12 points, all of which came from behind the three point line. Freshman guard Lincoln Kienholz had ten points off the bench.
The Patriots were led by senior center Ryan Tompkins, who had 11 points. Sophomore guard Connor Sauvage added ten points.
Saturday’s game went a similar fashion for the Govs. They held a 13-12 lead after the first quarter. Both teams played evenly in the second quarter, with the Govs taking a 31-30 lead into halftime. The third quarter was the most crucial, as the Spartans jumped out to a 48-42 lead going into the fourth. They held onto that lead for a 72-68 victory.
The Govs were plagued by foul trouble throughout the game. They committed 29 fouls to just 22 for the Spartans. The Govs outshot the Spartans from the field, and held a 38-28 rebounding advantage, but that was undone by poor free throw shooting. The game also had its fair share of turnovers. The Govs had 17 turnovers, while the Spartans had 19.
The Govs were once again led by Zabel, who had a game high 24 points. Senior forward Paul Adam had 13 points, while junior center James Mikkonen had ten points off the bench.
Five players scored in double figures for the Spartans. They were led by Cade Lyon, who had 15 points. Ryan Peldo and Aiden Woods each had 13 points, while Peyton Millis and John Nickles had 12 points.
The Govs (0-3) will next see action on Jan. 3, when they host the Watertown Arrows at Riggs High Gymnasium in Pierre. Varsity tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. That game is the beginning of a stretch that sees the Govs play five home games in eight days.
