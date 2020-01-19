Snow and ice weren’t going to stop the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team from competing this past weekend. They took on the Mitchell Kernels on Thursday night in Mitchell, before taking on the Thunder Basin Bolts in Gillette on Saturday.
Thursday’s game saw the Kernels take an 18-11 lead after the first quarter. They increased that lead gradually throughout the rest of the game. The Kernels took a 40-18 lead at halftime, and a 57-28 lead after three quarters. They put the finishing touches on their victory in the fourth quarter when several younger players got into the game. The Kernels won 73-40.
The Kernels were led by sophomore center Caden Hinker, who had a game high 28 points. Senior forward Carter Jacobsen had 15 points, while sophomore guard Macon Larson had 10 points. The Govs were led by senior center Grey Zabel, who had 11 points. Freshman guard Lincoln Kienholz had 10 points. Freshman forward Jackson Edman had a game high nine rebounds in his first varsity action of the season.
The Kernels shot 52 percent from the field, while the Govs shot 38 percent. Free throw shooting, which has been an issue for the Govs all season, was again an issue. The Govs shot 43 percent. The Govs had 18 turnovers, while the Kernels had nine turnovers.
Saturday’s game saw the Bolts jump out to a 22-11 lead after the first quarter. The Govs chipped away at the Bolts’ lead, outscoreind the Bolts 17-15 in the second quarter. The Bolts, up 37-28 at halftime, exploded offensively in the second half. They lead 59-40 after three quarters. The Bolts ended up winning 86-56.
The Bolts were led by senior forward Blaine Allen and sophomore guard McKale Holte, who each had 19 points each. Sophomore guard Deegan Williams had 18 points. The Govs were led by Grey Zabel, who had 22 points and 14 rebounds. Kienholz had 14 points.
The Bolts made 100 percent of their shots from inside the three point arc, and 50 percent from three. The Govs improved their free throw shooting by making 75 percent of their free throws. The Govs had 14 turnovers, while the Bolts had seven turnovers.
The Govs (1-10) will play one game this coming week. They will host the Douglas Patriots (2-6) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
