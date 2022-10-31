In Friday’s practice, Pierre volleyball continued its preparation for Sioux Falls Jefferson, who the Governors will face on the road come Tuesday.

Pierre head coach Tiffany Stoeser said her squad has been “establishing a game plan for Jefferson,” all week that’s included watching film and running through drills in hopes to expose weaknesses the Cavaliers showed in their 3-0 loss to Sioux Falls Washington.

Lily Sanchez
Pierre's Lily Sanchez sets the ball during Friday's practice.
Reese Terwilliger
Reese Terwilliger finished seven kills, three blocks and an ace in Pierre's last match against Brookings on Tuesday. The Govs defeated the Bobcats, 3-1.
Dani Beck, MaKenna Schlekeway
Pierre's Dani Beck, left, and MaKenna Schlekeway try to block Ayvrie Kaiser's kill attempt during Friday's practice.
Remington Price
Pierre's Remington Price during Friday's practice.
Ayvrie Kaiser
Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs with nine kills in their win against Brookings on Tuesday.

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

