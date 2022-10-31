In Friday’s practice, Pierre volleyball continued its preparation for Sioux Falls Jefferson, who the Governors will face on the road come Tuesday.
Pierre head coach Tiffany Stoeser said her squad has been “establishing a game plan for Jefferson,” all week that’s included watching film and running through drills in hopes to expose weaknesses the Cavaliers showed in their 3-0 loss to Sioux Falls Washington.
“I think it was good,” senior Lily Sanchez said. “We’re trying to focus on just staying positive, working on the little things, trying to polish up some things and just get ready for our Jefferson game.”
As Friday’s practice came to a close, the coaches gave their players the option to go ahead and call it a day or run through one more drill.
The girls chose the latter without hesitation.
“It shows that we’re there for effort and we’re there to perfect everything and show that this means a lot to us,” senior MaKenna Schlekeway said. “And so, we’re just trying to work our hardest.”
More practice always helps, especially since the fifth-place Govs (15-4) will play a 20-6 Jefferson team who currently sits one spot ahead of Pierre in the AA standings.
And that is why Stoeser’s team expects a dogfight on Tuesday.
“We know it’s going to be a tough game, so that’s kind of what we’re set on — is just keeping our mental toughness and being able to push through. It should be fun.”
Pierre and Jefferson previously met during last year’s regular season, where the Cavaliers beat the Govs at T.F. Riggs High School, 3-1.
Stoeser said a key to the Govs’ success against the Cavaliers this time around will be determined if Pierre can hit the ball around Jefferson’s blockers and into its backline.
“I think we feel pretty good,” Sanchez said. “It’s the seniors’ last game — mine included — of the regular season, so we want to end (it) on a good note and get some momentum going into state.”
Stoeser added that beating a top-four team like the Cavaliers would be a “huge confidence boost” for her team.
Regardless of the result, the Govs have an automatic bid to the SoDak 16. And because they will be a top-eight seed come playoff time, the girls will host their first playoff game.
But even if Pierre doesn’t win another game this year, it’s difficult not to already call this season a success. The Govs have already secured their first back-to-back winning seasons since 2007-08.
“This is one of the most successful group of seniors to leave this place by far. So pretty proud of them,” Stoeser said. “I’ve got to be around them since they started in middle school and got to know them really well. And (I) appreciate all of the hard work that they put in and even outside of volleyball. They get things done in the classroom and in our community, so just a good group of kids.”
But this year’s team doesn’t want moral victories, they want championships.
Stoeser said her players know they have a real shot at making the state tournament for the second time since 2016 and anything short of that would be a disappointment.
“I’m proud of whatever happens at the end of this season,” Stoeser added. “But the expectations are high because that’s just the kind of girls they are.”
Along with its state tourney drought, Pierre has never won a state title. And the second-year head coach, who spent her first six years on the staff as an assistant, would like nothing more than to get the program’s first.
Especially since she wasn’t able to as a former Gov.
“I want it pretty dang bad,” Stoeser said. “I think a town like Pierre when you’re as small as you are, you just hope that once every 10 or 15 years you have a team that’s good enough to compete at that level. Especially when we’re playing these teams with huge schools, and we’ve got a team like that right now. And so, we’re gonna go do everything we can.”
But first things first — a heavyweight fight with Jefferson. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
“I think we’re just ready to put it all out on the floor and just play our best game,” Sanchez said.
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
Do you have an athlete in mind that contributes to the team or sport, holds sportsmanship and team spirit, has epic playmaker moments and/or in general makes the the sports fun? If yes, please make your nominations for our edition of Athlete Spotlight.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.