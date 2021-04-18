The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors spring baseball team took on the Harrisburg Tigers in a doubleheader in Harrisburg on Saturday. The Govs were able to earn a victory in one of those two games.
The first game belonged to the Tigers. They scored two runs in the first inning, seven runs in the fifth inning and one run in the sixth inning. The Govs were not able to string the hits together to score a run, The Tigers won 10-0 after six innings via the ten run rule.
Chase Lucas led the TIgers to victory on the hill. He went five innings, allowing zero runs on three hits and striking out five.
Isaac Polak took the loss for the Govs. He lasted three innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out five.
The second game saw the Govs jump out to a 5-0 lead after the second inning, with all five runs coming on errors and wild pitches. The Tigers roared back to make the game 5-4 after the fifth inning. The Govs were able to string along some insurance runs in the sixth inning. They ended up with an 8-5 victory.
Aaron Booth was credited with the victory for the Govs. He surrendered two runs on two hits over four innings, striking out six. Bennett Dean recorded the last five outs to earn the save.
Kai Yungbluth took the loss for the TIgers. He surrendered five runs on two hits over three innings, striking out three.
The Govs (6-2) will next see action on Tuesday in a doubleheader against the Huron Tigers (4-5-1) in Huron. Games are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.
