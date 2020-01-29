The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors took on the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday night. The Govs were looking to end their three-game losing streak.
Both teams struggled offensively in the first quarter. The Golden Eagles led 7-2 after the first quarter. The two points for the Governors were scored by freshman guard Lincoln Kienholz from the free throw line. The Govs didn’t score a bucket from the field until there was 4:49 left in the second quarter. The Golden Eagles held a 25-14 lead at halftime. Both teams played evenly in the third quarter.
The game took a turn about a minute into the fourth quarter. Senior forward Andrew Bergan received a technical for pushing Grey Zabel after a successful layup to bring the Govs within 10 points from tying things up.
The Golden Eagles played inspired basketball after Bergan went to the bench. They jumped out to a 20-point lead late in the fourth quarter. Bergen came back into the game with about four minutes left to go. The Golden Eagles put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Govs 22-12 in the fourth. They ended up winning 61-40.
Bergan led the way for the Golden Eagles by scoring a game-high 18 points. Senior guard Austin Huff added eight points.
Zabel led the Govs with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Kienholz added 13 points.
The Golden Eagles held a 39-29 field goal percent advantage. Govs senior forward Paul Adam had the lone three point make out of 13 attempts. The Golden Eagles had ten assists, while the Govs had just five. The Govs committed 12 turnovers, while the Golden Eagles had eight.
The Golden Eagles (6-4, no. 10 in Class AA) will take on the Brandon Valley Lynx (8-3, no. 6 in Class AA) on Friday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Govs (1-12, no. 18 in Class AA) have lost four straight games since defeating the Sturgis Brown Scoopers on Jan. 14. They will play Wisconsin-commit Matthew Mors and the top-ranked Yankton Bucks (9-2) in Yankton on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.