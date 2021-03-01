The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team took on the O’Gorman Knights in Sioux Falls on Saturday. The Knights defeated the Govs 65-38.
The Knights jumped out to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 36-18 at halftime, and 52-29 after three quarters. The Knights put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Govs 13-9 in the fourth quarter.
The game was decided on the boards. The Knights outrebounded the Govs 48-17, including 20-4 on the offensive glass, and 28-13 on the defensive glass.
Senior guard Bennett Dean led the Govs with 12 points. Sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz had 10 points. Sophomore forward Jackson Edman and sophomore guard Jack Merkwan each had five points.
Senior center Eddie Meylor had 20 points and 19 rebounds. Sophomore guard Matt Eng had 12 points, while senior forward Joe Lynch had eight points.
The no. 4 ranked Knights (14-6) will face the no. 13 ranked Govs (7-12) on Saturday in Sioux Falls in the Class AA SoDak16. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.
