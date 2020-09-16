The latest South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll was released on Monday. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors fell to no. 3 in the Class 11AA Poll, while the Stanley County Buffaloes remain unranked in Class 11B. Both teams will be in action on Friday, while the Sully Buttes Chargers will head into their bye week.
The Governors (2-1) suffered their first loss in 18 games last week when they lost to the top ranked Yankton Bucks 52-29. The Govs will face the Tea Area Titans (3-0) on Friday in Tea. The Titans are the top ranked team in Class 11A. The Govs score an average of 30 points per game while giving up 22 points per game. The Titans score over 40 points per game while giving up just seven points per game. The Titans defeated the West Central Trojans 41-0 last week. The Govs defeated the Trojans 24-14 the week prior. The Govs defeated the Titans 52-27 last season at Hollister Field in Pierre. The Titans scored the most points on the Govs last season.
The Buffaloes (2-2) lost 27-6 to the Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central last week. They will next see action against the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers (0-3) on Friday at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre. Both teams come into Friday’s game scoring less points than they allow. The Buffs defeated the Rustlers 48-0 last season in Miller. The Rustlers have scored four more points in three games this season than they scored in all of last season, which was their first season in 11-man football.
Kickoff for the Govs and Buffs games are both scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.