The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys varsity basketball team took on the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders on Friday night in Sioux Falls in a battle of Class AA teams.
The Rough Riders jumped out to a slim 11-10 lead after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 23-20 at halftime. The Govs outscored the Rough Riders 17-15 in the third quarter to bring the game to within a point of a tie. The Rough Riders came alive in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Govs 19-8. The Rough Riders came away with a 57-45 victory.
The Rough Riders outshot the Govs 41-34 in total field goal percentage. The Govs made only one three point shot, while the Rough Riders made seven. The Govs outshot the Rough Riders on the free throw line. They also held a 25-23 rebounding advantage. The Govs had 13 turnovers, while the Rough Riders had nine.
The Govs were led by freshman guard Lincoln Kienholz, who had 15 points. Senior center Grey Zabel had 14 points, while senior forward Paul Adam had 11 points and eight rebounds. The Rough RIders were led by junior guard Tyler Feldkamp, who had 17 points. Junior guard Jackson McCormick had 11 points, while junior forward Michael Paulson had nine points.
The Rough Riders (no. 4 in Class AA) are 11-5 with the victory. The Govs (1-18, last in Class AA) have lost ten straight games. They will not make the playoffs. Their final game of the season will come on Saturday when they return to Sioux Falls to play the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots (8-7, no. 8 in Class AA). Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
