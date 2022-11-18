The Pierre Governors gave it their all against Sioux Falls Jefferson in the AA State Tournament Quarterfinals in Sioux Falls on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough, as they fell to the Cavaliers, 3-1.
No. 4 Jefferson won sets one, three and four — 25-15, 25-21 and 25-21 — while the fifth-seeded Govs took set two, 26-24.
Overall, Pierre finished with 37 kills and eight aces.
“I saw a group of girls that wasn’t gonna quit,” Govs head coach Tiffany Stoeser said. “And I thought that they trusted the game plan, and they trusted each other and played really well.”
Junior Reese Terwilliger shined for the Govs, tallying a team-high 12 kills and three aces. She also tied with junior Makayla Sherwood for the most blocks with two each.
“Well, my favorite thing to do is blocking, so that’s always something to do,” Terwilliger said. “That momentum really carries into my offensive play.”
Stoeser said Thursday’s match was Terwilliger’s best performance of the season.
“We made an adjustment to put her in the middle because she was just attacking everything,” Stoeser continued. “She was just hot, was aggressive, wanted to win, and there wasn’t anybody going to stop her.”
Senior Lily Sanchez also had a solid outing with eight kills and two aces of her own, and seniors Ayvrie Kaiser and MaKenna Schlekeway finished with six kills each.
And while the Cavaliers had the overall height advantage, the Govs had nearly twice as many blocks, 15-8, respectively.
“We really were prepared. We knew what hitters they were gonna go to in every rotation,” Stoeser said. “So we made sure we had two people set and got up on the blocks. And I thought that we shut them down at the net.”
The first set looked very similar to the last time these teams met on Nov. 1, when Jefferson swept Pierre, 3-0. The Cavaliers won those sets, 25-13, 25-14 and 25-17, respectively.
Jefferson scored the first two points on Thursday after a block and an ace, and before they could blink, the Govs trailed 8-2.
And it only got worse.
Pierre’s largest deficits were 17-6 and 21-10, and the Cavaliers would end up winning the set by a 10-point margin.
But despite a poor start, Stoeser’s team turned things around in set two.
The Govs (16-6) drew first blood after a Sanchez kill, and they led 2-0 early. But after tying things up at two and three a piece, Jefferson took its first lead with a kill.
The Cavaliers (24-6) extended their lead to 7-4, but Pierre scored three-straight points to make it seven all.
The Govs remained ahead for the majority of the set and matched their biggest lead at 17-12. Jefferson would end up coming back, though, as it took a 24-23 lead with an ace.
But Pierre kept fighting, and it eventually paid off. The Govs won the set after scoring three consecutive points, thanks to kills by Terwilliger and Schlekeway and then a Terwilliger ace.
“We just got all the jitters out in that first set. And we’re like, ‘It’s OK. We can really — we can still fight back. So that really (showed up in) the next set, which we ended up winning.”
Stoeser spoke in a similar tone, saying her team had to just “settle in and get comfortable.”
“We had a lot of girls that were out on the floor that had never been there,” she continued. “We just had to trust each other and trust the volleyball drills that we do every day in practice (that) prepared us for this.”
And even though they lost the next two sets, the girls stayed resilient and made the Cavaliers earn every point — unlike a couple of weeks prior.
Overall, Stoeser walked away proud of her team’s continuous effort.
“I wish people could have heard the girls in the huddle,” Stoeser said. “They were just talking about ‘Stay with it, one play at a time.’ Nobody was really talking about winning or losing. It was just everything we can do in the moment, making every play. And if we just keep communicating, playing together, things usually take care of themselves, and they had the right attitude today.”
Stoeser added that Pierre could have ended up in the championship bracket with how the Govs have played recently, but they are “excited” for an opportunity to bring home a consolation championship. The Capital Journal went to press before Friday’s game ended. The Capital Journal will publish a wrap-up story covering Friday’s and Saturday’s games in Tuesday print edition.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.