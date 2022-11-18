The Pierre Governors gave it their all against Sioux Falls Jefferson in the AA State Tournament Quarterfinals in Sioux Falls on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough, as they fell to the Cavaliers, 3-1.

No. 4 Jefferson won sets one, three and four — 25-15, 25-21 and 25-21 — while the fifth-seeded Govs took set two, 26-24.

Reese Terwilliger

Pierre's Reese Terwilliger had a team-high 12 blocks and three aces against Sioux Falls Jefferson in the AA State Tournament Quarterfinals on Thursday.
Aleise Christopherson

Pierre's Aleise Christopherson during the AA State Tournament Quarterfinals against Sioux Falls Jefferson on Thursday.
Lily Sanchez

Pierre's Lily Sanchez finished with eight kills and two aces against Sioux Falls Jefferson in the AA State Tournament Quarterfinals on Thursday.
Ayvrie Kaiser

Pierre's Ayvrie Kaiser tallied six kills against Sioux Falls Jefferson in the AA State Tournament Quarterfinals on Thursday.

