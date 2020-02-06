The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys varsity basketball team took to the road on Thursday night for a battle with the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors in Sioux Falls.
The Warriors jumped out to an 18-11 first quarter lead. They extended that lead to 39-26. The third quarter was the worst quarter for the Govs. They scored just nine points, while the Warriors scored 20. The Warriors put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Govs 15-11 in the fourth quarter. The Warriors won 74-46.
The Warriors outshot the Govs 56 percent to 28 percent. They also outrebounded the Govs 27-24, although the Govs did hold a 10-7 offensive rebound advantage. The Govs had 14 turnovers, while the Warriors had nine.
The Warriors were led by senior center Ganin Thompson, who had 13 points. Sophomore guard Mikele Kambalo and Kemmer Schramm each had 12 points. Senior center Grey Zabel had a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds. Senior forward Paul Adam had 11 points.
The Warriors (7-6, no. 7 in Class AA) will see action in the Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls on Saturday. The Govs (1-15, last in Class AA) will host the defending Class AA champion Brandon Valley Lynx (9-4, no. 5 in Class AA) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT. The Govs have lost six straight games coming into Saturday’s game. There will be a halftime ceremony where the 1944 Governors boys basketball team, 1974 Governors wrestling team, and 1979 Governors boys basketball team will be inducted into the Riggs Athletics Hall of Fame. Dakota Radio Group sports director Rod Fisher will also be recognized for his 40 years of support for the Governors athletics.
