On Tuesday, the top-seeded Pierre Governors ran through their normal practice drills, continuing to prepare for their upcoming 11AA Quarterfinals matchup with Sturgis Brown on Thursday.
Pierre head coach Steve Steele said at the start of Tuesday’s practice that everyone has “flipped that switch” from regular season to playoff mode.
“We’re feeling good,” senior wide receiver Jack Merkwan said during Tuesday’s practice. “Nothing’s guaranteed from now on, so we’re pushing ourselves every day, just trying to get that next game.”
As the postseason nears, each practice brings more intensity, from the coaching staff and players. Merkwan said the seniors have been stricter towards their younger counterparts, especially in the weight room where he added that it’s easier for players to slack off.
Pierre’s seniors have been a part of three-straight state championships, so anything short of that would likely be considered a failure to them.
“We just tell them that for the past three years — us seniors — that’s what it’s taken to win it at the end of the year,” Merkwan said. “And we just say, ‘If you really want it, you gotta grind for it every single day.’ So yeah, right now we’re pushing them, we’re pushing each other and just trying to get better overall right now.”
Like any sport, with more success comes more expectation. And the Govs are expected to win another title, given the fact Pierre’s last playoff loss was a 52-14 blowout to Mitchell in the second round in 2016. That was also Steele’s first year as the head coach.
That’s a lot of pressure to put on a high school kid’s shoulder, but the senior wideout, who holds the state career record for receiving yards (2,393), doesn’t mind it. In fact, he and his teammates embrace it.
“I’m feeling the pressure, but at the same time, that’s pushing us to want it that much more,” Merkwan said. “So I love it. I love the pressure. Pressure makes the work just that much harder. Makes us that much better, having that pressure on us.”
But Steele sees this “pressure” through a different lens.
“I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily pressure to win six in a row,” he said. “It’s pressure to send these guys out — that have worked so hard — the right way and to let these seniors get to go out on top in the (DakotaDome) and to get these underclassmen and these guys that haven’t done this before that opportunity to do this. So I think our focus is always on just making sure that we maximize the careers of all these kids that are playing football for us and in our program.”
Regardless of what the pressure is, it can be hard not to fall victim to it. Merkwan explained how Pierre has continued to block the outside noise en route to five consecutive state titles.
“I would say for our whole team, we’re lucky to say we’ve gotten a little bit used to it. Just because we’ve been fortunate enough to be in this situation, our whole high school careers, everyone on this team,” he said. “So just really understanding that, ‘You’ve worked for this.’ And what’s going on outside of the game, that’s from the hard work you’ve put in. And so for me, personally, I just think I’m meant to be here. I’m meant to be in this game. So I’ve got to do my job and what I want (to) happen, will happen if I perform the best I can. Everyone has that same mindset.”
Pierre’s return to the mountaintop of 11AA begins with Thursday’s game against Sturgis Brown. The Govs (9-0) last faced the Scoopers (4-5) during the 2021 regular season, where Pierre won 21-6.
It’s been a bit longer since Sturgis and Pierre last met in the playoffs, though. That was in 2010, and the Govs came out victorious as well, 39-12.
But this year’s Sturgis team is different, and Steele knows it.
“They started out really hot out of the gates and then kind of cooled off. But when they’re at their best, they’re a good football team,” he said. “They do a lot of different things. Defensively, they try to prevent the big play and, offensively, they try to be pretty methodical and pick their spots, looking for big plays. So we’ve just got to come up disciplined and execute our plans.”
When asked which Sturgis players Pierre’s defense will have its eyes on, Steele quickly mentioned junior Tyan Buus. The Scoopers slot receiver ended the regular season with 793 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging nearly 15 yards per catch.
“He’s kind of their big play guy that they look to when they need to make a big play,” Steele said. “So, he’s definitely a guy that we’ve got to make sure we know where he’s at and where he’s going.”
Defensively, the Govs head coach pointed to Reese Jacobs. The senior linebacker finished the regular season with 57 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
That matchup, Sturgis’ defense and Pierre’s offense, will be one to watch early on. In their 46-6 win over Douglas, the Govs came out sluggish, offensively.
They only scored 19 points in the first quarter while coughing up two fumbles on the night against the winless Patriots.
Where a loss would end Pierre’s state championship aspirations, Steele hopes to have a faster start against Sturgis and shared how the Govs can do just that.
“(The) biggest thing is getting in a rhythm,” he said. “We don’t want to live and die by the big play. We’ve got to be okay doing whatever we got to do to march down the field and put points on the board. I think at times this year, we’ve gotten a little bit trigger-happy looking for the big thing and nothing else. So we just want to be methodical and just continue to chunk yardage as we can.”
When asked a similar question, Merkwan gave a straightforward answer.
“These playoff teams are in the playoffs for a reason. It’s anyone’s game, so we can’t afford the slow start,” he said. “So I think just having that mindset, getting locked in before the game, really taking it to heart (with) what’s going on, I think that’ll help us out from now on.”
Pierre’s slow offensive start against Douglas partly comes down to the fact that the Govs weren’t at full strength. Steele’s team played five new starters, including two on the offensive line, due to injuries.
And now with a win under their belt, Steele has seen continuous growth from his less-experienced players in practice.
“You can see that they were a little bit more on the same page, a little less uncertain of themselves and just a little bit more belief in the group and each other,” he said. “So I think it looked a lot better yesterday, and I anticipate it to continue to look better day-by-day.”
But the new starters aren’t the only ones taking accountability for Pierre’s performance against Douglas, so are some veterans.
“The past few weeks have been just a little sloppy at our position. We’ve had a few dropped balls for big plays, a few just wrong routes. There’s some wrong routes that mess up the whole play,” Merkwan said. “So I think more on what Sturgis is doing, it’s gonna be more on how we perform ourselves. And that’s what we’ve been preaching, just every week — ‘How can we better ourselves by just doing the little things, the mental side of the football game?’”
Steele admits that even in the program’s first perfect regular season since 2019, it had its ups and downs. But he remains confident in his bunch.
“I think we definitely grew as the season went on,” Steele said. “We’ve battled a lot of adversity with injuries and having to mix people around. And I think to survive all of that and still come through undefeated is an impressive thing, and it shows where we’re at as a football team. So I think that we should feel very confident headed into the playoffs, and I know that if we play to (our) style and to our capabilities, that we should have another fun run.”
Pierre will host Thursday’s matchup at Hollister Field and will have home-field advantage if the Govs make it to the semifinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., and it can’t come soon enough for Merkwan and company.
“We’re always trying to get better overall. And so now, it’s crunch time,” Merkwan said. “So we’ve all prepared. We’re ready. Now it’s just waiting — the wait is the worst part. We all just want to be there.”
