practice
The Pierre Governors during Tuesday's practice ahead of their 11AA Quarterfinals matchup with Sturgis Brown on Thursday.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

On Tuesday, the top-seeded Pierre Governors ran through their normal practice drills, continuing to prepare for their upcoming 11AA Quarterfinals matchup with Sturgis Brown on Thursday.

Pierre head coach Steve Steele said at the start of Tuesday’s practice that everyone has “flipped that switch” from regular season to playoff mode.

Seth Shoup
Pierre's Seth Shoup carries the ball during Tuesday's practice.
Spencer Easland, Asher VandenBos
Pierre's Spencer Easland, left, defends Asher VandenBos during Tuesday's practice.
George Stalley
Pierre's George Stalley runs the ball after making a catch during Tuesday's practice.
Dawson Getz
Pierre's Dawson Getz throws a pass during Tuesday's practice.
Matt Thorson
Govs assistant coach Matt Thorson talks to one of his players during practice on Tuesday.

