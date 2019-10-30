The final South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for the 2019 season was released on Monday. Last week was the final week of the regular season for the top three 11-man classes.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors started the season in the no. 1 spot, and that is where they will finish. The Govs (9-0) face the Spearfish Spartans (0-9) in the quarterfinals of the Class 11AA State Football Playoffs on Thursday. Kickoff at Hollister Field in Pierre is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Fans unable to make it to Thursday’s game can see it streamed on the GoGovsLive YouTube page and on sportsticketlive.tv.
Full Final South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 28 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (17) 8-1 85 1
2. SF Lincoln 8-1 67 2
3. Brandon Valley 7-2 51 3
4. SF O’Gorman 7-2 35 4
5. Harrisburg 5-4 17 5
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (17) 9-0 85 1
2. Brookings 8-1 68 2
3. Huron 5-4 51 4
T-4. Mitchell 4-5 25 3
T-4. Sturgis 4-5 25 5
Receiving votes: Yankton 1.
Class 11A
1. Dell Rapids (17) 9-0 85 2
2. Tea Area 7-2 66 1
3. Canton 7-2 53 3
4. Dakota Valley 6-3 29 4
5. Lennox 5-4 17 5
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 3, Madison 2.
