The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team finished up competition at the Warrior-Lynx Invitational at Brandon Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday.
As a team, the Govs finished tied with Mitchell for 11th place with a score of 692. Their round two score of 347 was up two strokes from their score on Monday. Sioux Falls Lincoln won the Warrior-Lynx Invitational by finishing two strokes better than Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
Individually, the top Governors golfer was senior Carter Karst, who finished tied for 24th place with a score of 157. Senior Grady Klundt finished tied for 45th place, while junior Raef Briggs finished tied for 56th place. Junior Zain Baus finished tied for 59th place. Seventh graders Nicklaus Bothun and Luke Olson tied for 66th place. Bothun saw the most improvement from round one of any of the Govs’ golfers. His score improved by 14 strokes, and his placing improved by 13 places.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior Jack Lundin won the Warrior-Lynx Invitational after defeating Sioux Falls Lincoln freshman Jack Hilgenberg in a one-hole playoff. Rapid City Stevens senior Ben Daane finished in third place with a score of 145.
The Govs will next see action at the Pierre Invitational at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre on Monday. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT
Full Results for Govs golfers at Warrior-Lynx Invitational
Team Results
T11, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 345, 347, 692
Individual Results
T24, Carter Karst, 76, 81, 157
T45, Grady Klundt, 83, 91, 174
T56, Raef Briggs, 93, 88, 181
T59, Zain Baus, 97, 88, 185
T66, Nicklaus Bothun, 104, 90, 194
T66, Luke Olson, 93, 101, 194
