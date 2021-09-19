The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team played the Douglas Patriots in Box Elder on Friday. The Govs won 43-0.
The Govs got three touchdowns in the first quarter. Two of those touchdowns came on touchdown passes by Lincoln Kienholz, with the third touchdown coming on a Jayden Wiebe 55 yard punt return. The Govs added three more touchdowns in the second quarter. Kienholz had two more touchdown passes, including one to Brecken Krueger for his first touchdown of his varsity career. Sophomore running back Brock Moser ran the ball in to increase the lead late in the second quarter. The Govs were up 41-0 at halftime.
The third quarter was scoreless. That streak would end on the first play of the fourth quarter when the Patriots snapped the ball over the punter’s head for a safety. Those were the final points either team would score on the night.
Kienholz completed 11 of 18 passes for 193 yards and four touchdowns. He also had seven carries for 73 yards. Moser had 52 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. Krueger had two catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Cade Kaiser had two catches for 14 yards and a touchdown. Junior Jack Merkwan was the leading receiver for the Govs. He had three catches for 44 yards and two touchdowns.
On the defensive side, senior Josh Strand led the Govs with six tackles, while junior Chase Carda had five tackles. Both players had a sack.
The Patriots (0-4) have not scored a point all season. They will next see action on Friday against the St. Thomas More Cavaliers (2-2) in Rapid City. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT. The game will be Homecoming for the Cavaliers.
The Govs (3-1) will next see action against the rival Yankton Bucks (2-2) on Friday at Crane-Youngworth Field in Yankton. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game will be Homecoming for the Bucks.
