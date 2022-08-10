On Monday, the defending football state champion T.F. Riggs Governors finished their first fall practice, something the team calls their “country fair.”

Players practiced in helmets but no pads as they ran mainly through mental and conditioning drills. Head coach Steven Steele said the practice went well.

