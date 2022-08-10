On Monday, the defending football state champion T.F. Riggs Governors finished their first fall practice, something the team calls their “country fair.”
Players practiced in helmets but no pads as they ran mainly through mental and conditioning drills. Head coach Steven Steele said the practice went well.
“I think the kids worked really hard,” Steele said. “...Very pleased with the effort and just the leadership that we’ve been hoping to get early in the season that we’re always going to look for.”
Once practice concluded, players and coaches traveled to Oahe Downstream, one of South Dakota’s 63 national parks and recreation areas. For three days and two nights, the team participated in activities that allowed players to get to know new ones and create a stronger bond.
Some of the activities were harder than others. For instance, members of the National Guard put the Governors through physically demanding drills. The service members told the team that these drills were more intense than the National Guard’s boot camp.
Later, Steele’s players set up a tent for themselves, requiring a group effort.
Steele said that this annual trip to Oahe Downstream started during his first year as the head coach at T.F. Riggs before the 2015-16 season. The goal is to minimize distractions and build camaraderie.
“These are the guys that we got to go to battle with throughout the season,” Steele said. “It’s a really good experience for everybody to come out here and get away, block out some distractions for a few days and get to know each other and get to appreciate everyone’s skillset.”
The players enjoyed their time bonding with each other during the group-focused activities.
“... It’s a great time to build the team (and) build the chemistry,” senior wide receiver Jack Merkwan said. “That’s, at the end, ultimately, what you need to win. You can’t do anything alone. So we need everyone on the field, get everyone to give their all and get us better in practice. (Oahe Downstream) just brings us all together — makes us a team, makes us the Governors.”
T.F. Riggs won its fifth straight state title last November when they came back from a 21-0 deficit to defeat Tea Area at the DakotaDome in Vermillion for the 11AA State Championship.
One would think that a team with that much recent success might be somewhat complacent.
Guess again.
“We try not to compare ourselves to previous years past or any other programs,” Steele said. “We just want to be the best that we can be this year, and I think that’s been part of the reason for some of our past success.”
Even though T.F. Riggs plans on not being complacent, defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Matt Thorson says it can still “creep in” if the team doesn’t stay focused.
“I hope that we don’t have to worry about that,” Thorson said. “... That’s something the coaching staff and players really need to be adamant about and emphasize all year. The fact that we can’t be complacent because, obviously, there’s a target on our back. People are going to bring their best every time a team comes (to Pierre), or we go (on the road). So we have to find ways to challenge each other in practice and push to get better every week. Because the moment you stop getting better is the moment they can catch up to you.”
Defensively, T.F. Riggs will look to replace some players on that side of the ball, but Thorson said it should have a solid, all-around defense. One person he expects to have a great season, in particular, is senior defensive back Jayden Wiebe.
“He’s just been one of the solid foundations of our defense the last couple of years,” Thorson said. “He’s going to have a great year at cornerback.”
Wiebe is among the many wrestlers on the Governors’ defense, including all five linebackers. He said wrestling helps with tackling, which is an important skill. Thorson added that he would take all the wrestlers he could because they’re solid tacklers.
Another name the defensive coordinator mentioned is safety Jacob Mayer, whom Thorson said is the QB of the defense.
“He’s a very smart, very intelligent player,” Thorson said. “He’s kind of like another coach on the field. He knows what I’m looking for… He’s nice to have back there. Just another set of eyes for me to have on the field.”
Overall, Thorson liked what he saw from his defense during Monday’s practice but would like to see a lot of competition at all skill positions in future practices. Something that will help his group prepare for upcoming opponents is that they face “one of the best offenses in the state” every day.
And the person running this high-powered machine is senior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. The University of Washington-commit led the Governors to a thrilling comeback in last year’s state title game, which was the icing on the cake for a great statistical season in 2021.
Kienholz threw for more than 3,000 passing yards and 37 touchdowns and ran for over 1,000 yards and 12 scores, according to 247Sports. All four categories were drastic improvements from his 2020 season.
With most of the team’s starters on offense returning, Kienholz said people should expect the Governors to have a similar production offensively and more.
“I think a lot of our guys want more of what we had last year. We want 50-point games at least every game,” Kienholz said. “With that determination, I think it’ll be a great season for our fans.”
That includes looking for his “go-to guy” out wide in Merkwan, who broke the school’s record in receiving yards and touchdowns, 1,299 and 15, respectively.
The chemistry between the quarterback and wide receiver goes beyond the football field. Kienholz and Merkwan have been playing sports together since they were young.
“It’s really fun having Lincoln as my QB. He’s my best friend,” Merkwan said.
When lined up on the field, Merkwan added that he and Kienholz could almost read each other’s minds. Kienholz knows right away when his receiver has a mismatch at the line of scrimmage.
“We definitely have that ‘thing.’ It’s almost like he’s telepathic to what I can do,” Merkwan said. “…If my (defender) is playing me a certain way, Lincoln will know what I’m going to do before I do it. So, usually, I do my move and the ball is already going to where I’m going to be. That helps a ton.”
Steele, who also runs the offense, acknowledges that the Governors are a pass-heavy team and admits that running the ball wasn’t a strength of theirs a season ago. He hopes to change that this year by finding a better balance between the two.
“With as many returners as we have on that side of the ball, we can open up (the playbook) a little bit more than we have been able to,” Steele said. “It’s going to be really good to have that option, to utilize it when we need to…Being able to have some form of a running game or better — it will be huge for us this year.”
As the season rapidly approaches, the excitement around the team continues to grow. T.F. Riggs welcomes Aberdeen Central for its first game in 2022 on Aug. 27 at Hollister Field. The Governors defeated the Golden Eagles on the road in a 52-35 shootout last season.
However, Aberdeen isn’t on Steele’s mind right now. He said the team is most focused on repetitions and getting up to speed on both sides of the ball, but Steele is thrilled to see what’s to come in 2022.
“Everyone’s excited. I don’t think that you could talk to any football coach on the first day of football practice and hear someone who’s not excited,” Steele said. “... It’s the beginning of a new year, it’s a new challenge and it’s a new group of kids. So it’s always exciting when you got that fresh new clay that you can mold and see what you can make it into by the end of the year.”
