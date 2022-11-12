featured top story Govs football clinch sixth-straight state title Capital Journal Nov 12, 2022 Nov 12, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logo Provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Governors beat Tea Area 35-20 in Vermillion on Saturday to take its sixth-straight 11AA state title.Head Coach Steve Steele said the team didn't expect an easy game coming into the championship, but he was happy to see the players leave the field on top.The Capital Journal will have a full story with player interviews and more from Steele online soon. .@Steele_House after his Pierre Governors beat Tea Area, 35-20, to win their 6th-straight state championship:#sdpreps #CJsports pic.twitter.com/EvkMkzZgha— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) November 12, 2022 Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Steve Steele Pierre Governors Sport Tea Area Pierre Cj Sports Easy Game Player Twitter Href Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
