Pierre's Deegan Houska, 24, breaks up a pass in the endzone, intended for Yankton's Tyler Sohler during their Eastern South Dakota Conference football game on Friday at Yankton's Crane-Youngworth Field.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team took to the road on Friday night to play the Yankton Bucks at Crane-Youngworth Field in Yankton. The game was the Homecoming Game for the Bucks.
The Govs wasted no time in getting on the board. Junior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz connected with Jack Merkwan on a 72 yard touchdown pass on the Govs first play from scrimmage. The Govs added a second touchdown about three minutes later on a six yard run by Kienholz. The Bucks got on the board when kicker Trevor Paulsen hit a 45 yard field goal with five minutes left in the first quarter. That was all the points either team would score in the first half. The Govs held a 14-3 lead at halftime.
The game remained at 14-3 until the fourth quarter. Senior kicker Cole Peterson added a 37 yard field early to push the Govs’ lead to 17-3. Kienholz added a second touchdown run with about four minutes to go in the game to push the Govs to a 24-3 lead. The Bucks found the endzone when Rugby Ryken threw a 36 yard touchdown pass to Cody Oswald, but that was all the scoring either team could muster. The Govs came away with a 24-10 victory.
Kienholz led the way offensively for the Govs. He completed nine of 28 passes for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also had 222 rushing yards on 31 carries and two rushing scores. Senior wide receiver Matthew Hanson had four catches for 91 yards. Merkwan had two catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, junior Gavin Stotts had 10 and a half tackles, while junior Chance Carda had three sacks. The Govs forced three turnovers in the win. They got an interception by Kienholz, and fumble recoveries by senior Austin Foley and junior Dre Berndt.
The Bucks (2-3) will play the Mitchell Kernels (1-4) at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game will be the Homecoming game for the Kernels.
The Govs (4-1) will host the Huron TIgers (2-3) at Hollister Field in Pierre on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game will be the Homecoming game for the Govs.
