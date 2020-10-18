The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team hosted the Mitchell Kernels in an ESD Conference football matchup at Hollister Field in Pierre on Friday night. The game also functioned as the Homecoming game for the Govs, who ended up winning 48-20.
The Kernels scored the first touchdown of the game three minutes into the first quarter, but that was answered by 41 straight points by the Govs. The Kernels scored a couple of late touchdowns in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to earn the victory.
The Govs were led by senior running back Maguire Raske, who had five touchdowns in the game (three rushing, two receiving). Senior tight end/defensive end Regan Bollweg contributed on both sides of the ball. He caught a six yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter, and added a 48 yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The top receiver for the game for the Govs was sophomore Jack Merkwan, who caught three passes for 67 yards. The Govs had 553 yards of total offense in their victory.
Govs coach Steve Steele said he was very proud of his team’s effort on Friday night.
“It was a great focused effort for the entire team,” Steele said. “Our defense did a phenomenal job of tightening up after that first drive. It was really fun to see our offense get rolling. That was one of the first times this season that I felt that we really got rolling against a quality opponent. It was really good to see.”
With this week being Homecoming week, the distractions of the week could have been a problem. However, according to Steele, every week this season has brought a different distraction.
“It’s been a challenge every week with everything that’s going on,” Steele said. “It’s almost like it’s been a fun distraction this week as opposed to the not-so-fun distractions we’ve been dealing with throughout the season.”
One area of emphasis that the Govs might have to work on is extra points. Kicker Carston Miller had two extra points blocked in the second half. The second half saw the Govs go for a two-point conversion to tight end Aaron Booth. Miller’s lone second half made point-after attempt was on a ball that doinked off the crossbar and in. Steele gave the Kernels credit for blocking those extra points.
“They were doing some loops on their rushes, and we didn’t pick those up,” Steele said. “They did a really good job of getting our inside guys to move their feet, and they ran through the gaps. That’s something we’ll have to shore up this week.”
The Kernels fall to 3-5, while the Govs improve to 5-2. The no. 3 ranked Govs will close out the season by playing the no. 7 ranked Douglas Patriots (1-6) at Hollister Field in Pierre on Thursday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Govs have won their last six games against the Patriots dating back to 2014. The Govs have averaged 56 points per game in those six matchups. Steele said he expects the Patriots to run the ball.
“They’ve got a really big offensive line,” Steele said. “They’re going to propose a challenge in some different ways of being big and physical. We’re going to have to take care of that, and get them off the field quickly on defense. Offensively, we’ve just got to keep going.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.