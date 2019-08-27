The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team is on the verge of history.
Since the implementation of the seven-class system for football in South Dakota in 2013, no team has won more than two-straight Class 11AA State Championships. The Govs are looking to become the first team to do so.
According to Govs football coach Steve Steele, that’s a kind of pressure the team embraces.
“Last year, even though we were defending champions, everyone saw that we graduated a lot,” Steele told the Capital Journal. “The expectations dropped for us last year, so that made it so our guys felt comfortable making mistakes early on. I don’t think anyone is going to give us that grace period. It’s going to be go time right from the beginning. We’ll definitely get everyone’s best shot. The kids have embraced that pressure, and they understand the work they need to put in to stay where they are.”
This year’s team has to replace seven starters, four of which (Gage Gehring, Zane Schuchard, Jack Maher and Nathan Schnabel) were All-State selections. Steele said that he has a positive outlook when it comes to replacing such talent.
“We definitely have some spots that we’re working on filling,” Steele said. “We’ve had a lot of guys competing for spots. That’s been the cool part, seeing a lot of guys competing for limited spots.”
The Govs will host the Sturgis Brown Scoopers at Hollister Field in Pierre on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Govs defeated the Scoopers 35-0 in Sturgis last season. Steele said that the first game is always the toughest.
“You don’t know the changes from year to year,” Steele said. “They’re bringing back quite a bit, especially on the line.The offensive and defensive lines will be their strengths this year. They did lose a few playmakers from last year, so it’ll be interesting to see who they have at the skill positions, because we don’t know who they have. Coach Koletzky has done a really good job of progressing every year that I’ve been here. He went from taking a team from a rough situation to almost making it to the semifinals. I think they’re going to be a very tough first game for us. I think the polls not having them in it is a crying shame, because they’re going to be a sleeper team.”
The Govs and the Scoopers won’t be the first teams to take to Hollister Field on Saturday. The Stanley County Buffalos and Chamberlain Cubs will play at 4 p.m. CT. Coach Steele said that he thinks having the Buffs and the Cubs play at Hollister Field is a pretty neat thing.
“There’s not a lot of teams in this area, so it’s cool when you can bring them all together to have one day of football,” Steele said. “I hope some Pierre fans get to the Stanley County game early. I hope the Stanley County fans stick around to watch our game, because that will be a pretty neat deal to pack the stadium.”
