Four consecutive championships. Four consecutive Welcome Home ceremonies.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team held a Welcome Home ceremony at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Monday night. The event was emcee’d by Today’s KCCR Sports Director Jon Winkler. Speeches and thank yous were given by Riggs athletic director Brian Moser, Govs coaches Steve Steele and Shawn Lewis, the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cheerleaders, and players Houston Lunde, Josh Rowse, Maguire Raske, Regan Bollweg, Aaron Booth and Lincoln Kienholz. A short video made by Sam Thorson was shown before the event began.
The Govs finished the season with a 9-2 record. They defeated the Brookings Bobcats 38-6 in the Class 11AA State Championship Game at the DakotaDome in Vermillion on Friday night. It was their second consecutive State Championship win over the Bobcats.
