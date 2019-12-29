Pierre T.F. Riggs Team Photo
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team, who won their third straight Class 11AA State Football Championship in November, were named Prep Boys Team of the Year by the SDSWA on Friday.

 Photo Courtesy of South Dakota Public Broadcasting

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team was honored on Friday when they were voted as the Prep Boys Team of the Year as voted on by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association.

The Govs amassed a 12-0 record en route to their third straight Class 11AA State Football Championship. They averaged 519 yards of total offense per game and 59.2 points per game. The Govs set a state record with 710 points scored.

The Govs’ selection was one of several made by the SDSWA. These postseason awards have been an annual tradition since 1954. Here is a full list of selections for 2019:

Sports Celebrity of the Year: Former USD and current Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler

Independent Male Athlete of the Year: Yankton para-badminton player Miles Krajewski

Independent Female Athlete of the Year: Minnesota Golden Gophers softball player Ali Lindner from Sioux Falls

Independent Team of the Year: Aberdeen Wings hockey

College Male Athlete of the Year: USD pole vaulter Chris Nilsen

College Mens Coach of the Year: Augustana football coach Jerry Olszewski

College Mens Team of the Year: Northern State mens basketball

College Female Athlete of the Year: Dakota Wesleyan track athlete Kamberlyn Lamer

College Womens Coach of the Year: SDSU womens basketball coach Aaron Johnston

College Womens Team of the Year: USD volleyball

Prep Male Athlete of the Year: Chamberlain’s Nash Hutmacher

Prep Boys Coach of the Year: Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan football coach Jeff VanLeur

Prep Boys Team of the Year: Pierre T.F. Riggs football

Prep Female Athlete of the Year: Watertown’s Sophie Tietz

Prep Girls Coach of the Year: Winner girls basketball coach Larry Aaker

Prep Girls Team of the Year: Northwestern volleyball

