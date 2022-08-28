Pierre football began its journey to repeat as state champions for the sixth consecutive year on Saturday night, and they sure looked the part.
The Governors picked up right where they left off from last year and dominated in every aspect against Aberdeen Central.
Pierre won convincingly, 54-15.
Senior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz shined once again for the Govs. He finished with six touchdown passes, and all of those came in the first half. The University of Washington commit also ran for a score in the third quarter.
Kienholz’s top targets were senior wide receiver Jack Merkwan and junior tight end Jett Zabel. They caught three touchdowns each.
“We played really well,” head coach Steve Steele said. “I thought, offensively, we executed well. Defensively, they were really fast and aggressive. (We) won both halves. That's always our goal — is to win the first half and the second half, and we did that tonight.”
Pierre’s final score came on a kickoff return from senior Jayden Wiebe to end the third quarter, and that sealed it for the Govs (1-0).
Steele said he likes that they can score on special teams when need be and always tries to “gain an advantage” in that phase of the game.
For Kienholz, it was the same old, same old. He picked apart Aberdeen’s defense through the air, and it seemed effortless.
But the senior quarterback made sure to note he wasn’t only targeting either Merkwan or Zabel.
“It's really not just Jack and Jett at all,” Kienholz said. “We have six, seven guys that can make plays depending on what formation we're in. But they're just the guys that are there for me. The guys that are there for the easy throw. So it really just comes down to which guy I can throw it to easily.”
And Steele knows how gifted of a player he has at that position.
“He's just an incredible talent,” Steele said. “I think that's obviously why he's going (to Washington). But he does a good job (of) dissecting the game, (he) prepares extremely well, and he's really understanding the game better now than he ever has. So, when you can do that and you got the arm talent, it's pretty special.”
Kienholz really showed off his throwing ability when he threw a dime to Merkwan downfield early in the second quarter. Despite the Golden Eagles (0-1) defender committing the pass interference, the senior wideout fought through the contact and made the catch.
Merkwan instantly celebrated because he knew he made a great play.
Pierre’s Jack Merkwan makes a tough catch through the PI. Even the defender had to give him props after the play.@TFRiggs is up big at the half vs @AberdeenCHS, 41-7.@PierreCJsports pic.twitter.com/gOXCs4Xgce— Austin Nicholson (@NicholsonSports) August 28, 2022
“I thought the flag was on me first,” Merkwan said jokingly. “I was so hyped. Lincoln put it in (a) perfect spot, and I was getting taken down (by the defender). Just so happy to be back, making plays like that. And I, for sure, thought that flag was on me for taunting or something like that. But, yeah, it was awesome.”
The offense wasn’t perfect, though, as it coughed up a fumble late in the first quarter. But Aberdeen couldn’t capitalize off of the turnover.
At halftime, Merkwan said Steele pointed out that the Govs didn’t score on every drive.
“I think that's the main thing for this year. We got to strive for perfection,” Merkwan said. “We got to keep getting better every day, no matter what the scores of the games are. We gotta keep grinding. We just gotta keep going, just building on each other.”
On defense, Pierre was just as dominant. The Govs only allowed two touchdowns, one in each half. Aberdeen scored on a 76-yard pass from Dustin Hermansen to Spencer Barr and then on a 63-yard run from Karson Carda.
Besides those two plays, Steele was very pleased with his defense’s effort.
“They played outstanding,” Steele said. “One bad play is gonna happen. That's our offense’s job, to cover that. So (I) can’t ask any more from (the defense).”
Pierre’s head coach added that his team still has things to improve on despite the lopsided result.
Up next, the Govs go on the road to face Brookings (1-0) on Friday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“It's always good when you play the first game, and you can see — you feel like you're gonna be pretty good for a year,” Steele said. “But you don't really know until you get out between the lines and play a game. I think they answered that for themselves and for everybody, that we should be pretty good this year.”
