When you hang a record amount of points on the scoreboard, you generally are going to win games.
That was the case for the 2019 Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team, which was named the Pierre Capital Journal’s Team of the Decade for 2010-2019.
The Govs scored 710 points in 2019, while allowing only 90 points. They never trailed in a game. The Govs capped their season by defeating the Brookings Bobcats 32-16 in the Class 11AA State Football Championship at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. The championship victory was the third in a row for the Govs.
The Govs had nine players named to the Class 11AA All-State team. They were led by senior quarterback Garrett Stout, who was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in South Dakota. Other players that were named to the All-State team were Andrew Coverdale, Regan Bollweg, Grey Zabel, Cole Nelson, Gunnar Gehring, Chase Sattgast, River Iverson and Cade Hinkle. Players that earned honorable mention were Maguire Raske, Matt Heilman, Matt Lusk and Carston Miller.
Other teams that were up for nomination include the 2013 Pierre boys basketball team, 2013 Pierre football team, 2013 Pierre girls golf team, 2016 Pierre wrestling team, 2017 Pierre girls soccer team, 2018 Pierre football team, 2010 Sully Buttes boys golf team, 2016 Sully Buttes girls basketball team and 2018 Sully Buttes boys basketball team.
