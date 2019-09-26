The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors are set to face the Spearfish Spartans on Friday night at Lyle Hare Stadium on the campus of Black Hills State University in Spearfish.
The Govs (4-0) have scored 201 total points this season, with an average of 50.25 points per game. They give up an average of 8.25 points per game. The Govs defeated the defending Class 11A champions Tea Area Titans 52-27 at Hollister Field in Pierre. The 27 points the Govs gave up last week was a season high.
The Spartans (0-4) have struggled all season. They have scored just 16 total points in the four games they’ve played, while giving up 156 total points. The Spartans lost to the St. Thomas More Cavaliers 46-0 in Rapid City last week. It was their second shutout loss of the season.
History is on the side of the Govs. They defeated the Spartans 54-14 in Pierre in the first round of the 11AA playoffs.
Friday’s game could possibly be one of the easier games for the Govs. They face three straight games against teams that are ranked in the top five of the Class 11AA South Dakota Prep Media Poll. The Spartans play the winless Douglas Patriots next week, and the unranked Belle Fourche Broncs the week after. Friday’s game is projected to be their toughest game of the season until they face the no. 2 ranked Brookings Bobcats in three weeks.
Friday’s game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. MT/7 p.m. CT. Fans unable to make it to Friday’s game can see it streamed on the Spearfish Spartans YouTube page.
