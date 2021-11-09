The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team will play the Tea Area Titans in the Class 11AA State Football Championship at the DakotaDome in Vermillion on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
The Govs (9-2, no. 3 in Class 11AA) got to Friday’s game after defeating no. 7 ranked Aberdeen Central 28-21 in Pierre on Friday. The Govs average 35.27 points per game while giving up 20.64 points per game. The Govs have only played the Titans once since 2004. They defeated the Titans 52-27 in Pierre on Sept. 20, 2019.
The Titans (11-0, no. 1 in Class 11AA) defeated the no. 4 ranked Yankton Bucks 35-28 in Tea on Friday. The Titans held off the Bucks on a goal line stand to win the game. The high-powered Titans average 45 points per game while giving up 12.45 points per game. The Titans have won 22 straight games. They last were defeated in the 2019 Class 11A State Semifinals by eventual champion Canton. The Titans avenged that loss last season by defeating the C-Hawks 35-16 in the Class 11A State Championship. This season is their first in Class 11AA. They are led by senior quarterback Cael Lundin.
The Govs are 5-2 in the Class 11AA State Championship Game since 1981. They won State Championship in 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. They are looking for their fifth straight Class 11AA State Championship.
The Titans are 2-1 in the Class 11A State Championship Game. They won State Championships in 2018 and 2020.
Friday’s game will be broadcasted on South Dakota Public Broadcasting. Those who wish to attend the game can go to www.goyotes.com/promo, and entering GOVS21 as the Promo Code. The sections of the DakotaDome set for Govs fans are sections A-H.
