Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors head football coach Steve Steele announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the awards night for the Govs football team will be held on Monday at the Riggs Theater. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
The Govs finished the season with a 9-2 record, and their fourth consecutive Class 11AA State Football Championship. The Govs ended the season by avenging both of their two losses. They defeated the Yankton Bucks 21-12 in the semifinals, and the Brookings Bobcats 38-6 in the State Championship Game. The Govs averaged about 35 points per game while giving up around 19 points per game. Senior running back Maguire Raske was named the Class 11AA All-American. Seven Govs players were named to the Class 11AA All-State team. Those players are sophomore quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, senior tight end Regan Bollweg, senior running back Maguire Raske, senior offensive lineman Gunnar Gehring, senior defensive lineman Preston Taylor and senior defensive back Cord Ellis. Senior center Houston Lunde was named to the All-State team as an honorable mention.
