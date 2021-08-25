The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team will begin their trek to a potential fifth straight Class 11AA State Championship on Friday with a game against fellow top-ranked team Harrisburg Tigers in Harrisburg. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
The Govs went 9-2 last season en route to a 38-6 victory over the Brookings Bobcats in the Class 11AA State Championship. The Govs averaged over 35 points per game while allowing less than 19 points per game on defense. They graduated 20 seniors from last year’s roster, including six All-State players and an All-American running back in Maguire Raske.
The Tigers went 7-4 last season. They ended their season with a 35-14 loss to the Brandon Valley Lynx in the Class 11AAA State Championship. That fate is an all too familiar one for the Tigers, who previously lost both the 2016 and 2017 Class 11AA State Championships. The Tigers averaged over 32 points per game, but gave up over 25 points per game on defense. The Tigers graduated over 20 seniors, including six All-State players.
The Govs and Tigers have not played each other since 2018. They have split their past six meetings. The last time the Govs defeated the Tigers was in the 2017 Class 11AA State Championship Game. Previously that same season, when the Govs played in Harrisburg, the game was played over the course of multiple weeks due to lightning and weather delays.
