The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team will host the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles in a Class 11AA Semifinal at Hollister Field in Pierre on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
The Govs (8-2, no. 3 in Class 11AA) come into Friday having last defeated the no. 6 ranked Watertown Arrows 38-9 in Pierre last Thursday. The Govs average 36 points per game while giving up 20.6 points per game. They are 5-1 at home at Hollister Field. The Govs defeated the Golden Eagles 52-35 on Oct. 15 in Aberdeen.
The Golden Eagles (4-6, no. 7 in Class 11AA) upset the no. 2 ranked Brookings Bobcats 42-34 last week at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. They average 25.4 points per game while giving up 29.2 points per game. Their record on the road is 2-3.
Historically, the Govs hold a 9-7 overall record against the Golden Eagles since 2004, including a 4-2 record at home. Prior to this season, the Govs had not played the Golden Eagles in football since 2018, as the Golden Eagles had made the move to Class 11AAA. The Govs and Golden Eagles have not played each other twice in a season since records started being kept online in 2004. They are 3-2 against the Golden Eagles in their past five matchups. The Golden Eagles have not beaten the Govs in football since 2017.
The winner of Friday’s game will play the winner of Tea Area/Yankton. The Tea Area Titans are the top ranked team in Class 11AA with a 10-0 record. The Yankton Bucks are the no. 4 ranked team in Class 11AA with a 6-4 record. The Titans and Bucks have not faced each other this season.
