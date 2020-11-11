Phillips Ellis

The All-Eastern South Dakota Conference football team was announced on Tuesday. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors finished tied for first in the ESD with eight nominations with their counterpart for Friday’s Class 11AA Championship game, the Brookings Bobcats.

The offensive nominees for the Govs were sophomore quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, senior running back Maguire Raske, senior tight end Regan Bollweg and senior offensive lineman Gunnar Gehring. Bollweg was listed on the team as a running back.

The defensive nominees for the Govs were senior defensive lineman Preston Taylor, senior defensive lineman Jayce Beastrom, senior linebacker Collin Brueggeman and senior defensive back Cord Ellis.

The Brookings Bobcats took home the Class 11AA ESD title after finishing 4-0, while the Brandon Valley Lynx were the Class 11AAA champion with a 3-0 record.

The Bobcats were the lone ESD team to have an overall undefeated record.

