The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team had four wrestlers named to the All-Eastern South Dakota Conference Wrestling Team that was announced on Monday.

The four Govs wrestlers were junior Hayden Shaffer (138 pounds), senior Tyson Johnson (145 pounds), senior Regan Bollweg (220 pounds) and senior Preston Taylor (285 pounds). The Govs tied for fourth place in the ESD with Harrisburg after finishing with a conference record of 5-3.

Brandon Valley led way with eight nominations. They tied for first place in the ESD standings. Brandon Valley had a 7-1 record, while Watertown had a 6-1 record.

