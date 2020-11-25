The Class 11AA All-State football team was released by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association at midnight on Wednesday. The state champion Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors had seven members named to the All-State team, with one of those seven being an honorable mention.
Leading the way for the Govs was senior Maguire Raske. Raske had 1560 rushing yards on 245 carries and 25 rushing touchdowns. He also had 37 catches for 501 yards and four receiving touchdowns. For his efforts, Raske was named the Class 11AA All-American player of the year by the coaches.
“I can't say enough about Maguire,” Govs coach Steve Steele said. “He's been an absolute workhorse this year. His previous few years, we were able to spread the load with other players, but everyone this year knows he's our guy. He is one of the best to ever play in Pierre, and he was a major reason that his class has played in four state championship games.”
The youngest of the seven players is sophomore quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. He completed 116 of 209 passing attempts, and he threw for 2012 yards and 17 touchdowns. Kienholz also had 657 rushing yards on 92 carries, with three more touchdowns on the ground. Kienholz was named the Joe Robbie MVP of the State Championship game against Brookings after throwing three touchdown passes and running for another score.
“Lincoln had some very big shoes to fill stepping into the quarterback position,” Steele said. “He has done a tremendous job of taking his raw ability and progressing all season into a very polished and confident QB. Without his growth, dedication, and will to compete, we are not back in the Dome this year.”
Senior Regan Bollweg was nominated for All-State in the tight end position. He had 29 catches for 610 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He also set the career receiving touchdown record in just two seasons for the Govs.
“Regan is probably the best all-around tight end in Pierre history, and he will continue to be a great tight end at the Division 1 college level,” Steele said. “He has put up very consistent numbers this year with everyone knowing he's our top receiving threat. Regan has really developed his blocking ability this year as well. He also does an outstanding job for us at our defensive end position. He does a great job setting the edge, rushing the passer, and even covering when needed. He is a physical force for us and a great team leader.
On the offensive line, senior Gunnar Gehring was recognized. He blocked for a Govs offense that had over 4,400 total yards this season. Defensively, Gehring had 69 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery touchdown.
“Gunnar has been a staple of our line for the past four years,” Steele said. “Gunnar is among only a handful of Governors ever to start a game as a freshman. He has been an integral part of our defense the past four years.”
Defensively, senior lineman Preston Taylor had 39 tackles, including nine tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries. He was named the Outstanding Lineman for the State Championship Game after getting three sacks against the Brookings Bobcats.
“Preston is our nose guard, playing a crucial role in our three front system,” Steele said. “He's a two gap player who is a major part of our solid run defense.”
Senior defensive back Cord Ellis was also named to the All-State team. He had 53 tackles, four interceptions and two blocked field goals, including a blocked PAT attempt in the State Championship Game.
“Cord has had an amazing season, stepping into the safety role and taking command of our secondary,” Steele said. “He's intelligent, and is able to read and put those in front of him in the correct position. He does a great job getting the defense on the same page.”
Senior lineman Houston Lunde was nominated as an Honorable Mention player on the All-State team. He is the center for the Govs offensive line that helped gain over 4000 yards.
“Houston is the most selfless person I have ever coached,” Steele said. “He will be our Burlsworth Character winner this year. Houston is our center, and he has done a great job getting the line calls organized. Houston is cerebral in diagnosing fronts and blitzes. He is also an amazing kid who on our week off due to COVID brought garbage bags all around the practice fields and school parking lot to clean up. He made our team and school better even when we weren't allowed to practice.”
The Class 11AA All-State team was led by Brookings, who had ten players on the team. The Govs and Yankton Bucks each had seven players, while the Sturgis Brown Scoopers and Huron Tigers had five players each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.