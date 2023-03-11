Following Pierre girls basketball’s 51-37 win over Harrisburg in the SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Friday at the Sanford Pentagon, the Governors are one step closer to winning their first state title in 32 years.

“It feels awesome, it feels a little surreal. I’m sure I’ll wake up tomorrow in a cold sweat,” Govs head coach Kirk Beebout said after Friday’s win. “No, we’re excited for the opportunity. The girls deserve it.”

Reese Terwilliger

Reese Terwilliger led the Govs with 19 points and eight rebounds versus the Tigers on Friday.
Lennix DuPris

Pierre's Lennix DuPris shoots the ball during Friday's game against Harrisburg.

