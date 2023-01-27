On Thursday, Pierre’s wrestling teams dualed with Brandon Valley at T.F. Riggs High school, with the girls beating the Lynx, 36-3, and the boys losing, 42-24.
The girls only lost one of their seven matches and won the remaining six by pins, courtesy of Lexie Hillmer (113), Kali Ringstmeyer (120), Kezrey Benning (120), Abbigail Lewis (142), Hattie Baldwin (154) and Ireland Templeton (170).
“(With a) big crowd, the girls aren't quite used to that as much as the boys. So that brings a little more nerves to them,” head coach Matt Thorson said. “But once they step out there, they get that first little minute or 30 seconds out of the way, you kind of forget about the noise of the crowd. And you really just get to work on what you do well. Time and time again, those girls kind of showed that. They finished the match hard, which is what we like to see.”
The defending state champions dealt with adversity early, though. In their first match, Sydney Uhrig, the No. 4 ranked wrestler at 106 in South Dakota according to Dakota Grappler, faced No. 2 Mary-Katherine Joseph. The two ended up going the distance, but Joseph beat Uhrig by a 13-7 decision.
But it didn’t take long for Pierre to recover.
With just over a minute into the second period, Hillmer pinned Brandon Valley’s Kendall Clayton in the Govs’ next match at 113.
“She was kind of slowing down a little bit,” Hillmer said. “So she kind of stood up, and I just took my shot. And then when she went down, I knew I had to put pressure on or not let her up.”
Hillmer also won Pierre's one of two matches against Yankton earlier Thursday evening. She pinned Bucks wrestler Monica Massey 53 seconds into the second period.
Lewis competed in the other match, but she fell to Yankton's Nevaeh Leonard by a 2-1 decision. The Govs still won the mini-dual 6-3.
Even more impressive, Hillmer’s doing this as a seventh grader. Thorson said she’s got a high wrestling IQ, along with maturity, composure and “a lot of confidence” for her age.
“She's only a seventh grader, but she's been wrestling all year for us,” Thorson said. “She goes out there and competes against all the girls and doesn't really care who she's wrestling against. She's gonna go out there and do her thing. She stays in good positions a lot of times and has good offense. If she can stay true to that and keep working on that, I think she’s got a bright future ahead of her.”
Hillmer’s pin on Clayton started a snowball effect, as Pierre recorded five-straight pins to end the dual.
But Benning’s may have been most notable after she pinned Brandon Valley’s Ljiljana Shellum just 26 seconds into the match.
“That's what Kezrey does,” Thorson said. “She goes out there and then she gets after you from the get-go. Whenever we talk about strategy and things like that, we're just gonna be physical, aggressive (and) take it to them. Because that's what she does well.”
The Gov wrestler said she used her quickness to her advantage against Shellum and planned to be aggressive from the jump.
“Our coaches are very big on offense, so that was my goal going in,” Benning said.
Pierre ended its evening with another top-five win after Templeton, the third-best wrestler at 170, pinned No. 4 Fantasia Felcher 18 seconds into the third period.
Thorson shared his thoughts on how his girls responded from losing the opening match.
“It's tough to start off (with a loss). That (match) kind of sets the tone a lot of times,” he said. “But at the end of the day, we know what happens with one match isn't going to affect us. If that person before loses, we got to get the tide back in our favor. Or if that person wins, we're gonna keep it rolling.”
For the boys, they had a tougher time against the Lynx. Pierre won five of its 14 matches against the defending Class A state champs, as Brandon Valley handed the Govs their first dual loss of the season.
Pierre ended with three pins and two more wins by decision.
“I thought we went out and wrestled hard,” Pierre head coach Shawn Lewis said. “We were missing a kid out of our lineup in Alex Oedekoven, (who) we'd really like to have. And if we had him, that would have protected (Brandon Valley) from doing a little slide-and-bump — taking their state champion (Trevon Oehme) at 113 up to 120, who we wrestled really well against. But at the end of the day, it comes down to bonus points and winning 50-50 matches. We lost pretty much three out of the four 50-50 matches and didn't bonus in one of the ones we needed to. So, ultimately, there's your dual score.”
Lewis added that the difference between those toss-up matches was the fact his wrestlers didn’t score early enough or stay aggressive for the entire match.
The Govs got out to a fast start following back-to-back pins by Gavin Stotts at 195 and Eijah Boutchee at 220. Stotts pinned Lynx wrestler Noah Bailous with nine seconds left in the first period while Boutchee tallied his versus Brandon Valley’s DelVoun Spears-Witte with 12 seconds remaining in the second.
“Both got wins, got pins, and that was their job. We sent them out there with exactly what to do, and they pushed real hard to be able to get there,” Lewis said.
Boutchee said Spears-Witte was “really quick,” which forced him to stay on his feet for a majority of the match. But Spears-Witte eventually slowed down, and the sophomore Gov wrestler capitalized.
“He got really tired really quick, and — our team's got a lot of conditioning in us. So we just took it, and I just kept (going),” Boutchee said.
But once Boutchee secured the victory, that’s when things went downhill for Pierre. The Govs lost their next eight matches, including two pins and three technical falls.
Chase Carda and Deegan Houska eventually halted Brandon Valley’s momentum when they both won their matches, at 152 and 160, respectively, by decision. Houska’s win over Gavin Chapman was a big one since Houska ranks No. 3 in the state and Chapman No. 4, according to Dakota Grappler.
Pierre ended its night on a positive note following Chance Carda’s pin against Lynx wrestler Elijah Schunke 56 seconds into the 182-pound match.
“So I started off tied up with him. He wasn't feeling too difficult. So I was kind of just messing with him, and he shot a single and I wasn't expecting it,” Chance Carda said. “He was pretty deep, so I kind of just went down. Then, I stood up, and he took me out of balance. So then we started back, and I was on bottom. Then I hit a Granby escape, and I just came up and headlocked him.”
Lewis was proud of his boys for finishing the dual strong despite the team's final scores.
“I was impressed with a few things tonight,” he said. “Specifically, our resiliency to be able to go, ‘OK, things aren't necessarily going our way, but we got to keep our heads up and we got to stay after it.’ And I think we did that.”
As his Govs look to bounce back, Lewis detailed what they can do better next time on the mat.
“A lot of it is just keep doing what we're doing, stay to the process,” he said. “And then trust when we tell you that ‘Here's a matchup, here's the scenario, here's what they're gonna do. They're gonna do it.’ Because, (Thursday), they proved exactly what we said that they were going to do.”
Up next, the girls will compete at the Girls Lee Wolf Invitational in Aberdeen on Saturday at the Golden Eagles Arena at 9:30 a.m.
“Any time we can get on the mat and get experience that's an advantage for us,” Thorson said. “So those girls that wrestled for us (Thursday), it was good practice for them. We're learning that every time you step out there. We're learning situations, we're learning moves, we're learning how to, mentally, get our mind right. (And) the girls that didn’t, well, they should be pretty fresh for Saturday then.”
About 2.5 hours southeast the boys will wrestle at the Les Tlustos-Brookings Invitational on Saturday at Brookings High School at 9 a.m.
“We're gonna go there and compete,” Lewis said. “We've got some people we haven't necessarily seen for a while. Some of that is region seeding criteria on the line. So we gotta have a short turnaround, and, ultimately, find a way to get better.”
