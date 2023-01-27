Abbigail Lewis

Pierre's Abbigail Lewis takes down Brandon Valley's Brenna Reker during Thursday's dual at T.F. Riggs High School. The Govs beat the Lynx, 36-3.

 Tom Plooster

On Thursday, Pierre’s wrestling teams dualed with Brandon Valley at T.F. Riggs High school, with the girls beating the Lynx, 36-3, and the boys losing, 42-24.

The girls only lost one of their seven matches and won the remaining six by pins, courtesy of Lexie Hillmer (113), Kali Ringstmeyer (120), Kezrey Benning (120), Abbigail Lewis (142), Hattie Baldwin (154) and Ireland Templeton (170).

Chance Carda

Pierre's Chance Carda pinned Brandon Valley's Elijah Schunke 56 seconds into of the first period during Thursday's dual at T.F. Riggs High School. The Govs fell to the Lynx, 42-24.

