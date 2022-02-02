The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team hosted the Harrisburg Tigers in an ESD matchup at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday. The Govs won 63-54.
The Govs held a 17-11 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 34-22 by halftime. The Tigers would not go away without a fight. They outscored the Govs 17-16 in the third quarter, and 15-13 in the fourth quarter. The Govs were able to get the key baskets that they needed to earn the win.
Beebout said he feels better about breaking back into the win column after a string of losses.
“It’s great to see the girls have a lot of fun and enjoy the win,” Beebout said. “We feel good about all of the hard work we’ve been putting in.”
The Govs were led by junior guard Remington Price, who had a career high 30 points. Sophomore center Reese Terwilliger added 12 points. Senior guard Sydney Hybertson led the Tigers with 19 points.
Beebout said the Govs girls did a lot of things right in order to get the win.
“We’ve been working on ball movement and playing together,” Beebout said. “We've been working on taking care of the basketball, and executing on offense. We worked really hard on defense to get as many rebounds as we could.”
The Tigers (4-8) will next see action against the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (2-11) in Harrisburg on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
The Govs (4-9) will play the Yankton Gazelles (4-8) in Yankton on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Beebout said the Gazelles are a well-coached team.
“They’ve been playing really well,” Beebout said. “They’re gelling, doing some nice things and have been working hard at their game. It’s going to be another challenge. We’re going to enjoy it tonight, and we’ll get back to work tomorrow.”
