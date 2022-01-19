Pierre's Ayvrie Kaiser (21) looks for an outlet as Mitchell's Sarah Sebert defends in the corner during a game on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. Kaiser scored 13 points against the Douglas Patriots on Tuesday.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team played the Douglas Patriots in Box Elder on Tuesday. The Govs won 55-14 to end a four-game skid.
The Govs started the game by going on a 27-0 run. They led 21-0 after the first quarter, and 34-6 at halftime. They outscored the Patriots 21-8 in the second half, including 10-0 in the fourth quarter.
Govs coach Kirk Beebout told the Capital Journal he was pleased with Tuesday’s game.
“We started the game with defensive intensity, and we shared the ball on the offensive end,” Beebout said. “It was fun to see the girls get a reminder of what they are capable of. They’ve been through some tough losses, and that doubt could’ve crept in. They deserve to feel good about themselves for a night, but we also know what lies ahead and the challenges that brings.”
Junior guard Keana Walton led the Patriots with six points. Junior forward Olivia Ashley had four points.
Junior forward Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs with 13 points. Sophomore center Reese Terwilliger had 10 points, while sophomore forward Aleise Christopherson had eight points. The Govs were without starting guard Remington Price, who was out with neck stiffness, while fellow starting guard Layni Stevens, who was out with a non-COVID 19 related illness. With those two players out, Beebout had to rely on his bench to step up.
“It was great to get contributions from lots of different girls,” Beebout said. “It was nice to see Sydney Tedrow get her first start. She is a great teammate, and she deserved that type of recognition.”
The Patriots (2-5) will play the Belle Fourche Broncs (5-5) in Belle Fourche on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT.
The Govs (3-6) will play the Brandon Valley Lynx (7-1) in Brandon Valley on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
