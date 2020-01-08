The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team took their four game win streak into Sioux Falls on Tuesday night when they took on the O’Gorman Lady Knights. The Lady Knights came into the game as the top team in Class AA.
The Lady Knights jumped out to a commanding 19-1 lead after the first quarter, and they never looked back. The Govs got buckets on the board in the second quarter, but the Lady Knights continued to lead 36-13. The Lady Knights took a 52-26 lead into the fourth quarter. They ended up winning 69-34.
The Lady Knights were led by sophomore guard Hannah Ronsiek, who had a game high 22 points. Senior forward Emma Ronsiek had 18 points, while junior guard Isabelle Moore had 14 points. The Govs were led by freshman guard Remington Price, who had 11 points. Price was the lone Govs player to score in double figures.
The Govs (4-3) will continue their road trip this weekend in Rapid City. They will play the undefeated Rapid City Stevens Raiders (7-0) on Friday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. The Govs will play the Rapid City Central Cobblers (2-5) on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. MT.
