The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team faced some stiff competition on Thursday. They faced the Mitchell Kernels in an ESD Conference matchup at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
The Kernels jumped out to an 11-6 lead after the first quarter. They went cold in the second quarter, and the Govs took an 18-13 advantage into halftime. The Kernels clawed their way to a 33-33 tie going into the fourth quarter. The Kernels went on a run in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Govs 13-3 to earn a 46-36 victory.
Senior forward Macy Kempf led the Kernels with a game high 13 points. Senior guard Camryn Krogman and Avia Haley each had 11 points.
Senior forward Caytee Williams led the Govs with 11 points, including two made three point shots. Williams had just two made threes all season leading up to Thursday’s game. Sophomore guard Remington Price and junior guard Hannah Sazue each had seven points.
The no. 2 ranked Kernels (6-2) will next see action against the no. 13 ranked Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots (2-4) in Sioux Falls on Tuesday. The no. 6 ranked Govs (4-5) will compete against the no. 18 ranked Douglas Patriots (1-7) in Box Elder on Tuesday. Tip-off for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
