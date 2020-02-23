The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team hosted the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots at Riggs Gymnasium on Saturday evening in the final Governors home athletic event of the winter season.
The Patriots jumped out to a 18-9 lead in the first quarter. They extended that lead to 32-20 by halftime, and 52-39 after three quarters. The Govs outscored the Patriots 17-14 in the fourth quarter, but the game was already decided. The Patriots came away with a 66-56 victory.
The Patriots were led by senior forward Morgan Hansen, who led all scorers with 19 points. Senior guard Emma Osmundson had 14 points, while senior guard Brooke Brown had 13 points. Junior center Jaydyn Fikse added ten points.
The Govs were led by the combination of senior forward Kylee Thorpe and freshman forward Ayvrie Kaiser, who each had 12 points. Junior forward Caytee Williams added 11 points. Freshman guard Remington Price had eight points, all of which came from the free throw line.
Saturday’s game was Senior Night for the Govs. Seniors Kylee Thorpe and Kodi Severyn were honored before the game.
The Patriots (14-5, no. 3 in Class AA) and the Govs (7-12, no. 14 in Class AA) could possibly play each other in the Class AA SoDak16 in March. The Govs will next see action on Tuesday against the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (9-8, no. 8 in Class AA) in Aberdeen. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
