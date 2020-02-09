The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team faced a couple of teams ranked higher than them this past weekend. They hosted the no. 6 ranked Sioux Falls Washington Warriors at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Thursday night. The Govs took to the road to face the no. 9 ranked Brandon Valley Lynx in Brandon on Saturday.
Thursday’s game saw the Warriors jump out to a 15-12 lead after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 30-19 at halftime. The Warriors kept up their momentum into the second half by outscoring the Govs 18-9 in the third quarter. The Govs outscored the Warriors 9-8 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough. The Govs won 56-37.
The Warriors had a shooting percentage of 53 percent, while the Govs shot 26 percent. The Govs only attempted two free throws. The Warriors had more assists (17-11) and more rebounds (30-21) than the Govs.
The Warriors were led by junior center Sydni Schetnan, who had a game high 26 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore forward Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda had 11 points. The Govs were led by senior forward Kodi Severyn, who had 18 points, all of which came on six made three point shots. No other Govs player had more than five points.
Saturday’s game did not go much better for the Govs. The Lynx took a 20-2 lead into the first quarter break. They extended that lead to 31-13 at halftime, and 45-23 after three quarters. The Govs outscored the Lynx 14-12 in the fourth quarter, but that wasn’t enough. The Lynx came away with a 57-37 victory.
The Lynx held a 46-28 advantage in shooting percentage. They also held a 14-9 assist advantage, and a 36-24 rebounding advantage. The Govs committed 13 turnovers in the loss, while the Lynx had seven.
The Lynx were led by freshman forward Hilary Behrens, who had a game high 17 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Senior forward Hannah Behrens and sophomore forward Sidney Thue each had nine points. The Govs were led by senior forward Kodi Severyn, who had eight points. Senior forward Kylee Thorpe had seven points, while freshman guard Remington Price added six points.
The Govs (7-10, no. 13 in Class AA) will play one game this week. They will take on the Huron Tigers (6-7, no. 10 in Class AA) in a battle of ESD teams at Huron Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
