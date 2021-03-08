The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team played the Rapid City Stevens Raiders in a Class AA SoDak16 game at Carold Heier Gymnasium in Rapid City on Friday. The Raiders came away with a 49-34 victory.
The Raiders jumped out to a 19-1 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 31-11 at halftime. The Govs would not go away quietly. They outscored the Raiders 23-18 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to earn a victory.
The Raiders shot 41 percent from the field, while the Govs shot 29 percent. The Raiders had 14 assists, while the Govs had four assists. They also held a 36-23 rebounding advantage, and 14-9 steals advantage.
Sophomore guard Remington Price led the Govs with 11 points. Senior guard Jessica Lutmer added nine points. Sophomore forward Ayvrie Kaiser and junior guard Layni Stevens each added five points.
Junior forward Bailee Sobczak led the Raiders with 13 points. Junior guard Jayda McNabb had 12 points, while senior guard Grace Ellis had six points.
The Govs end their season with an 8-13 record. The Raiders (15-5) are the no. 6 seed in the Class AA State Girls Basketball Tournament that will start on Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. They will play the no. 3 seed Harrisburg Tigers (19-2) in the first round finale at around 8:15 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.