The T.F. Riggs High School girls tennis team opened its new season in dominant fashion during a two-day invitational in Pierre.
At the Tennis Girls Varsity Invitational at Griffin Park, the Governors played two games, one on Friday evening and the other on Saturday morning. A total of 10 teams played in the weekend event.
Pierre defeated Spearfish on Friday, winning all of its matches by a minimum margin of five sets.
Despite the team’s commanding victory, Pierre Head Coach Megan Bauck acknowledged the start was slower than she would have preferred.
“I thought we played well,” Bauck said. “I would have liked to see us jump out of the gate a little bit sooner than we did. They know that, too, without me even having to tell them.”
But as the night progressed, the more the Govs shook off that rust.
“Definitely took us a second,” junior Jocelyn Corrales said. “(We) weren't playing our absolute best, but towards the end, we pulled through.”
Kara Weiss, one of five seniors for the Govs, defeated Spearfish’s Ava Iszler in singles, 10-1. Despite having a mixed bag of overhead shots, Weiss saw something from her opponent that she took advantage of.
“I noticed that with my first serve, I was hitting it pretty hard,” Weiss said. “And so she started backing up more. So I kind of took a little power off of it, and it bounced shorter — but she couldn’t get to it. So (I was) just reading where she (was) and placing my serve where she (was) not.”
Weiss also won her doubles match with senior Sydney Tedrow. They beat Spearfish’s Kate Mondloch and Lindsey Huck by a final of 10-4. Similar to her singles match, Weiss added that the Govs’ duo noticed an opportunity to pounce on.
“We noticed one girl kept hitting it down the devil's alley down the line,” she said. “So we scooted over a little bit and just communicated with each other and made sure we're both covering our half of the court. If we need to switch, we switch. Just talking all the time.”
Studying the opponent is something Bauck has emphasized in practice, and, in this case, it paid off.
“I saw them really doing a good job of taking their time and looking for the opportunity to make your opponent move and get their foot away,” Bauck said. “We've also really improved a lot on our network up at the net. They've done a really nice job of just seeing those volley opportunities and cashing in on those, which is also good for our doubles play there too. So I saw a lot of good stuff there.”
Pierre carried the momentum from Friday’s win into Saturday. The Govs ended the invitational with a 7-2 victory over St. Thomas More to improve their record to 2-0 on the young season.
Before Friday’s home opening match, Bauck shared that the team has “high hopes” that they will win the program's first-ever state title.
So far, so good.
Pierre will face Harrisburg at noon and Lincoln at 4 p.m. in the Tennis Girls Varsity Invitational on Aug. 19 at Sioux Falls Lincoln High School.
When asked why she thinks the program's first state championship could be a real possibility this season, Bauck pointed to her team’s family-like bond and exuding confidence. She said her players know they are “one of the top contenders” and are playing like it.
“We're all very, very hungry to be the first to do that,” Bauck said. “So I know that's the big picture in the back of our minds right now. And, obviously, we're going to take one step at a time to get there. But I know a lot of the girls, and myself, we're really looking forward to that. And I think as long as we keep doing what we're doing, I think we have a really good shot.”
