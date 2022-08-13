Tedrow and Weiss
Buy Now

Pierre's Sydney Tedrow, left, receives ball from her doubles teammate Kara Weiss during their match with Spearfish on Friday.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

The T.F. Riggs High School girls tennis team opened its new season in dominant fashion during a two-day invitational in Pierre.

At the Tennis Girls Varsity Invitational at Griffin Park, the Governors played two games, one on Friday evening and the other on Saturday morning. A total of 10 teams played in the weekend event.

Kourtney Walti
Buy Now

Kourtney Walti serves a ball during warmups before Pierre's match with Spearfish on Friday.
Bailey Jessen

Pierre's Bailey Jessen hits a ball during her match against Spearfish on Friday.
Ella Fisk
Buy Now

Pierre's Ella Fisk hits a ball during her match against Spearfish on Friday.
Marlee Shorter
Buy Now

Marlee Shorter serves a ball during warmups before Pierre's match with Spearfish on Friday.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Sports Assistant Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments