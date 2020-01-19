The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls team competed in a pair of games this past weekend. They hosted the Mitchell Kernels at Riggs Gymnasium on Thursday night. The Govs took on the Thunder Basin Bolts in Gillette on Saturday afternoon.
Thursday’s game saw the Govs take a 9-7 lead after the first quarter. The second quarter proved to be the most crucial for the Govs. They outscored the Kernels 19-9 in the quarter, and took a 28-16 lead into halftime. The Govs led 41-23 after three quarters. The Kernels outscored the Govs 13-11 in the fourth quarter, but it was too late. The Govs won 52-36.
The Govs were led by freshman guard Remington Price, who had a game high 17 points off the bench. Junior forward Caytee Williams added 13 points. The Kernels were led by junior forward Haley Hohn, who had 13 points. Junior forward Macy Kempf chipped in 11 points.
Saturday’s game did not go the Govs’ way. The home team Bolts outscored the Govs in all four quarters. They led 14-4 after the first quarter, and 34-14 at halftime. The Bolts extended their lead to 55-19 after three quarters. They put the finishing touches on their victory in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Govs 14-8. The Bolts came away with a 69-27 victory.
The Bolts were led by junior Kate Hladky, who had a game high 14 points. Senior Molly Strub had 13 points, while junior Sydney Solem had 10 points. The Govs did not have a player in double digits in points. They were led by senior forward Kylee Thorpe, who had seven points.
The Govs (5-6) will play one game this week. They will host the Douglas Patriots (5-6) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
